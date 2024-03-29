Southeast Based Recruiting Firms Announce Merger - Loop Recruiting & SCI Workforce Solutions

Loop Recruiting and SCI Workforce Solutions announced their merger today, forming a new industry leader in professional staffing, recruiting, and consulting. The strategic merger marks a significant milestone in the history of both companies, enhancing the range and depth of service offerings provided for their clients across North America.

AUGUSTA, Ga., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loop Recruiting and SCI Workforce Solutions announced their merger today, forming a new industry leader in professional staffing, recruiting, and consulting. The strategic merger marks a significant milestone in the history of both companies, enhancing the range and depth of service offerings provided for their clients across North America.

Loop was founded in 2015 by partners Jason Kennedy and Charlie Wall. Kennedy and Wall developed a local client base in their home market of Augusta, GA before eventually expanding the company's reach and influence nationally. In 2021, Loop expanded its geographic footprint to Spartanburg, SC in collaboration with partner Jamie Fulmer.

Similarly, Jason Hodge founded SCI in Athens, GA in 2016 and has since established recruiting partnerships with businesses across the country. SCI and Loop will consolidate additional offices located in Atlanta, GA effective immediately. The two companies with comparable histories, growth trajectories, and values now welcome the opportunities afforded by a shared future.

"I've been familiar with Loop for almost ten years now and have enjoyed following their award winning success from afar," said Hodge. "The parallels between our firms' respective growth tracks, culture, and goals are uncanny. We're excited about the advantages this transaction provides to both our customers and our highly skilled teams internally."

The merger allows Loop and SCI to leverage combined strengths and expertise. By integrating resources and talent, the newly formed entity will be better equipped to deliver solutions to meet evolving workforce challenges, including ongoing talent shortages, remote and hybrid work dynamics, and AI-driven pressures on technology fitness. The timely move is also poised to optimize customer experience in a variety of ways. The firms have increased their capacity to service enterprise accounts and high-volume staffing clients, while maintaining the personalized approach and attention to detail that have been hallmarks of both companies' success.

The company leaders emphasized the benefits conferred to their existing employee bases as well, who will now experience the assets and amenities of a much larger company. "This merger is a testament to the skilled and dedicated people in our Athens, Spartanburg, Augusta, and Atlanta offices who worked incredibly hard to make this kind of step forward possible," said Kennedy. "I can't wait to watch them take advantage of the new opportunities in front of them."

While immediately capitalizing on business efficiencies brought about by the merger, Loop and SCI will continue operating under their current individual brand names. Existing contracts, relationships, and account management responsibilities will be preserved unchanged.

About LOOP: Connecting people, professions, and innovative ideas, LOOP offers a full circle of Human Resource Solutions including Professional Recruitment, Contingent Staffing, Business Process Outsourcing, and HR Advisory Services. To learn more about LOOP and how we can help businesses and job seekers, please visit www.looprecruiting.com, call (706) 922-7654, or email [email protected].

About SCI: Founded in 2016, SCI is a consulting and recruiting firm that provides workforce solutions to organizations throughout North America. Our client base consists of organizations ranging from Pre-Series A to Fortune 50.

