Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

"Through the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System we now have more vendors submitting bids for our items or services. The more bids we get, the better the chances are that we will be able to get fair pricing and reliable work from our vendors. Participating with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System allows us to post our bids and reach more vendors, which then creates more competition for the bid process," said Stephanie Gonzales, Executive Director of Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System.

Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/seced and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 450 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development:

Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development, Inc. (SECED) is the trusted regional economic development organization within a six-county region in Southeast Colorado. SECED manages multiple loan and grant programs; serves as the regional transportation & transit planning commission; operates a regional transit service; collaborates with the workforce center; administers the Southeast Enterprise Zone; provides incentives and technical assistance to their member municipalities and counties; offers grant writing assistance; serves as a liaison to programs such as GOCO, Colorado Demography and other State agencies; facilitates retention and expansion of existing businesses; advances redevelopment/attraction of new businesses; coordinates and manages single-family and rental housing development efforts on a regional level; is a community developer for single-family and multi-family housing; and promotes the region's tourism industry.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

