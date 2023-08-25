Southeast Dermatology Specialists Expands with New Location in Sandy Springs

Southeast Dermatology Specialists Expands to Sandy Springs with New Location Southeast Dermatology Specialists is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Sandy Springs. This location offers a comprehensive range of skin care services, including medical, surgical, pediatric, and cosmetic treatments. The Southeast Dermatology Specialists team is thrilled to bring its expertise to the Sandy Springs community, and they look forward to serving these patients with the highest level of care.

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southeast Dermatology Specialists is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Sandy Springs. This location offers a comprehensive range of skin care services, including medical, surgical, pediatric, and cosmetic treatments. The Southeast Dermatology Specialists team is thrilled to bring its expertise to the Sandy Springs community, and they look forward to serving these patients with the highest level of care.

At Southeast Dermatology Specialists, they understand that patients lead busy lives, which is why they offer same-day and next-day appointments. Its highly experienced team includes two Mayo clinic trained physicians: Dr. F. George Hougeir and Dr. Keith Harris, who practice alongside Jennifer Wright, PA-C, in the Sandy Springs location. The team at Southeast Dermatology Specialists is committed to providing exceptional patient care and has many years of experience in diagnosing and treating skin conditions.

Dr. Hougeir says, "We are excited to expand our practice to Sandy Springs and provide patients in this community with industry-leading dermatology care. Our team is dedicated to staying up to date with the latest treatments and technologies, and we are committed to providing our patients with an exceptional experience."

At Southeast Dermatology Specialists, they believe that everyone deserves access to quality dermatology care. They look forward to building relationships with patients in the community and helping them achieve their skincare goals.

The new location is conveniently located at 5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Ste. 281, Atlanta, GA 30342. To schedule an appointment, patients can call the clinic at (470) 763-3376 or schedule an appointment online at sedermatologyspecialists.com.

