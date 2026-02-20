Southeast Leader Bonded Logistics Achieves Global SQF Certification

NC-based 3PL certification solidifies commitment to Global Food Safety and Quality Standards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonded Logistics, a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) in the Southeast, announced today that its facility at 5224 Gibbon Road has earned their Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certification for contract packaging, warehousing and distribution services.

Administered by the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), the SQF certification is a globally recognized program that validates an organization's commitment to the highest standards of food quality and safety.

A Significant Step Forward in Food Safety Assurance

Pursuing SQF certification underscores Bonded Logistics' long-standing dedication to safeguarding the food supply chain and meeting the growing requirements of its customers. During the certification process, auditors cited the facility's integrated pest control management systems as "Best in Class," further highlighting the company's operational strength.

"I'm extremely proud of the hard work and dedication from our entire team—from sanitation through frontline staff and leadership," said Tyra Marlowe, Product Safety and Compliance Specialist. "Achieving SQF certification truly reflects our shared commitment to maintaining a safe, compliant, and efficient operation."

Meeting Rigorous Standards Through Continuous Improvement

SQF certification requires strict compliance with operational and regulatory standards recognized by both the FDA and global customers. To maintain certification, the facility will undergo annual third‑party recertification audits. Bonded partners with AIB International, an SQFI‑qualified auditing organization, to validate ongoing adherence to program requirements. Key components of the SQF program at the 5224 facility include:

HACCP Programs: Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points plans developed for all products stored and handled, supported by active daily involvement from trained SQF Practitioners and engaged employees.

Robust Safety Protocols: Implementation of Good Warehousing Practices, including Allergen Control, Food Defense, Chemical Control, Housekeeping, Pest Management, and Preventive Maintenance.

Comprehensive Internal Auditing: Regular audits and inspections across both Packaging and Logistics operations to ensure consistent compliance with SQF standards.

Supporting Customers with Confidence and Reliability

Earning SQF certification enhances Bonded Logistics' ability to support a diverse and growing customer base by providing an added layer of confidence in product handling and safety. The certification also strengthens the company's position as a trusted partner in the food and beverage supply chain. Bonded Logistics remains committed to continuous improvement and will continue evolving its programs to stay ahead of regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

"This accomplishment highlights the discipline, expertise and continuous improvement mindset embedded in our operations," said Jon Hayward, Vice President of Bonded Pac. "From our packaging teams to our warehouse staff, every employee played in a role in meeting SQF's rigorous standards. We're proud to continue delivering a best-in-class environment that supports our clients' evolving needs."

For more information about Bonded Logistics and its services, visit BondedLogistics.com.

ABOUT BONDED LOGISTICS

Bonded Logistics is a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C. with nearly two million square feet of facility space spread across nine locations in North Carolina. Privately owned and operated, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution for their broad client base. Celebrating 54 years in business in 2026, Bonded Logistics is committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com and follow all of the company's social channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

