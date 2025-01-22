Southeast Missouri State University Receives Donation from OMRON to Support Engineering Education

"Through this partnership, we aim to further enhance the educational experiences of our students by putting a wider variety of automation tools in their hands to better prepare our graduates to meet the demands of the industry," said Dr. Brad Deken. Post this

OMRON's commitment to educational development and community support aligns with its mission to improve lives and build a better society. With a network of local manufacturers, students will gain valuable knowledge and experience in OMRON technology. This allows students to gain practical, hands on experience, preparing them for real world challenges and enhancing their career readiness.

"As a former student and now an employee at OMRON, I've experienced firsthand the immense benefits of integrating real world technology into our learning processes. Leading the partnership initiative has allowed me to give back to the program that shaped my career, ensuring that future students have even greater opportunities for success," said Rajitha Dissanayake, OMRON Applications Engineer.

About Omron Foundation, Inc.

Founded in 1989, OMRON Foundation, Inc. (OFI) coordinates the charitable efforts of Omron offices in the U.S. to achieve the greatest positive social impact. The Foundation is funded by Omron's subsidiaries in the U.S., which contribute a portion of sales revenue to the Foundation. The Foundation divides its charitable resources among organizations benefiting education, people with disabilities, cultural programs, health, and other social concerns including disaster relief.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at http://automation.omron.com.

