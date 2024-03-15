Southeast Mountain Towns of Blue Ridge, GA and Tellico Plains, TN Set to Host Celebrated Trout Festivals

The remote and rugged swaths of national forest and mountain wilderness make Tellico Plains and Blue Ridge two of the greatest wild-water gateway destinations in the Great American South. Post this

In addition to flowing with clean mountain streams, these small adventure-basecamp communities are soaked with charm and hospitality and limitless happy weekend possibilities. The remote and rugged swaths of national forest and mountain wilderness make Tellico Plains and Blue Ridge two of the greatest wild-water gateway destinations in the Great American South.

Blue Ridge: Trout Capital of Georgia

Fannin County's Blue Ridge Trout Festival is recognized as Georgia's Official Trout Festival. The two-day downtown fishing extravaganza continues to elevate the profile of regional angling while celebrating all forms of outdoor recreation.

The local North Georgia chapter of Trout Unlimited plays a central role in organizing and landing boatloads of vendors and visitors for the event, ensuring a day filled with activities appealing to everyone from avid anglers and grizzled mountain-sport veterans to novices just getting ready to dip a toe in the irresistible waters of highland Peach State adventure play.

Tellico Plains: Young Festival, Old Tradition

In just four years, the Tellico Trout Festival has become one of the largest annual downtown festivals in Southeast Tennessee. "It is really growing organically and becoming an annual event for many," said Cody Fisher, event coordinator and local guide and fly shop owner. Last year, the festival introduced Friday night activities, adding a musical pre-party for early arrivals.

This small Monroe County community serves not just as a launch point for unforgettable backcountry angling adventures, but as the western portal for the spectacular 43-mile long Cherohala Skyway National Scenic Byway.

With a turnout that already rivals some of the best trout fishing shows nationwide, the festival has become a must-attend event for outdoor gear sellers and outfitters large and small, drawing at least 8,000 visitors for the past two years.

Recreation, Conservation, Sustainable Economic Development

Both downtown jamborees have in relatively short order become annual highlights for vendors, anglers, artisans, musicians and crowds of fun-seeking families from near and far to celebrate the great outdoors. And both are designed not just to get people up in the mountains for a day trip and not just for fishing, but to reel them back in again and again for activities like mountain biking, hiking, camping, tubing, whitewater rafting and kayaking.

As these festivals continue to grow, they not only celebrate the rich tradition of trout fishing in the Southern Appalachians but also emphasize the importance of water and habitat conservation. By bringing together communities, anglers, and outdoor lovers, the Tellico Trout Festival and Blue Ridge Trout Festival underscore the vital connection between recreation, conservation and local economies.

With more than 256,000 anglers fishing for trout in Tennessee and Georgia waters annually, the return on investment for every dollar spent on fish stocking efforts is impressive, generating over $70 in local angler and tourism spending.

The festivals raise awareness about protecting sensitive high-country aquatic habitats, and the importance of cold, clean, well-oxygenated water that allows trout populations to thrive. The Tennessee Valley Authority has been instrumental in this regard, installing fish-friendly infrastructure and optimizing cooler-water pulsing schedules to protect stress-vulnerable trout during peak summertime heat periods.

These measures – coupled with robust supplemental stocking efforts by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife hatcheries – have bolstered the trout populations in Tennessee Basin mountain tributaries and tailwaters, enabling them to delight anglers and help sustain the small and family-owned businesses that serve them.

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Julie Graham, TRV Stewardship Council, 865585081, [email protected]

