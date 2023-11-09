Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) Completes Optym's RouteMax Rollout Across Its Network

"It has been an exciting journey working alongside the SEFL team to improve their route planning by integrating RouteMax into their operations," Optym's Director of Routing Solutions Rambabu Yadlapalli said, "Together, we've been able to model this uniqueness within the RouteMax product." Post this

"We strive for continuous improvement, and with RouteMax's implementation, we're seeing positive results across our service centers," SEFL Senior Vice President & CIO Woody Lovelace said. "RouteMax's dynamic route optimization capabilities and intuitive workflows are helping our planners create more efficient routes in less time. As we continue our collaborations with Optym, we anticipate even greater success of RouteMax at SEFL."

Regarding their collaboration with Optym, Lovelace mentioned, "Optym's team has provided great support throughout the rollout of RouteMax. Their extreme client-focus, ability to bring new features requested by us into the product within days, and willingness to fine-tune their product to accommodate SEFL's unique operations has been commendable."

RouteMax focuses on the unique challenges faced by LTL carriers in their pickup and delivery operations. For SEFL, the emphasis has been to meet their customer requirements while also minimizing the number of vehicles needed for delivery and the number of miles travelled by those vehicles. Building on the success of route optimization, Optym plans to bring RouteMax's additional modules to the SEFL operation.

"It has been an exciting journey working alongside the SEFL team to improve their route planning by integrating RouteMax into their operations," Optym's Director of Routing Solutions Rambabu Yadlapalli said, "Since the beginning of this project, we realized the unique business model of SEFL. Together, we've been able to model this uniqueness within the RouteMax product. SEFL's close involvement during the deployment and their invaluable feedback enabled to improve RouteMax considerably. Thanks to them, RouteMax is now the best route optimization product for LTL carriers."

Media Contact

Jacob Eischen, Optym, 1 3523347283, [email protected], Optym.com

SOURCE Optym