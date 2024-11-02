Southern Beam Builds (SBBI) to Showcase new and innovative Dragon Wings Solar Generator Power-Hub at the Port of Oakland on November 18, 2024

Designed to revolutionize how we think about mobile power, Dragon Wings is more than just a solar generator—it's a powerhouse of versatility. This showcase will demonstrate Dragon Wing's capabilities as a highly versatile solar generator, able to simultaneous charge four (4) electric vehicles (EVs) at a time and provide renewable temporary and industrial power services.

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience Dragon Wings solar Generators at the Port of Oakland on November 18, 2024. Designed to revolutionize how we think about mobile power, Dragon Wings is more than just a solar generator—it's a powerhouse of versatility. This event will demonstrate Dragon Wing's capabilities as a highly versatile solar generator, able to simultaneous charge four (4) electric vehicles (EVs) at a time and provide renewable temporary and industrial power services.

Attendees will witness Dragon Wings in action. Dragon Wings deploys quickly, with its 60-panel photovoltaic array opening and retracting automatically in response to time of day and wind, providing a fully mobile and flexible energy solution. With it's 3-phase AC power service, Dragon Wings can be daisy-chained to generate up to a Megawatt of AC power.

The showcase will demonstrate how Dragon Wings generates 80-150 kWh of clean energy daily, providing a dependable mobile power source for industrial loads and transportation needs—without the complexity and cost of construction or permitting. The sleek, compact design ensures rapid deployment, making it a go-to for both industrial and off-grid applications.

"This showcase at the Port of Oakland is a pivotal moment for us," said Dr. Ryan Wartena, CEO and Founder of Southern Beams. "Dragon Wings exemplifies what mobile solar innovation can achieve—providing a seamless, scalable, and eco-friendly energy solution without the logistical hurdles of construction or permits. This product is a game-changer for industries looking to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their carbon footprint."

David Greenfader, President of GreenGo Ventures, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Southern Beam Builds in bringing Dragon Wings to market. It will be a game-changer for the energy industry, because as the shift from fossil fuels accelerates, EVs are straining an already fragile grid, raising outage risks. Building permanent EV infrastructure is costly and can take up to 16 months to deploy. Dragon Wings, a portable and modular solar and battery solution, tackles space and power issues, replenishing energy whether for daily use or emergency and remote operations of electrified MD/HD equipment."

This showcase will take place at the Port of Oakland from November 18, 2024 at 11:00AM. Please join us at the Port of Oakland to experience this un-groundbreaking technology in action. To RSVP, please call at 310.486.7500 or email [email protected].

