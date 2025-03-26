Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium Names Chanceé Lundy as Executive Director

Chanceé Lundy's journey from Selma teen to Executive Director of Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium demonstrates how investing in Black girls creates leaders who return to lift communities, as the organization continues channeling millions to Black women-led initiatives across the South. Post this

Founded in 2017, Southern Black Girls channels resources to underfunded Black women-led organizations that empower Black girls and women in 13 Southern states. The consortium has awarded over $10.2 million to more than 220 Black girl and women-led organizations and empowered over 800 girls with microgrants totaling nearly $500,000 since its inception. Lundy's appointment signals a bold step forward in expanding the organization's influence, sustainability, and commitment to investing in Black girls and women.

"Chanceé embodies everything our organization stands for – vision, resilience, and a deep commitment to uplifting Black girls and women," said LaTosha Brown, Visionary Founder. "When I first met Chanceé as a bright-eyed 14 year old, I glimpsed a spark that has since blazed into a powerful force for change. As a founder of Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, I am profoundly confident she will elevate our vision to extraordinary heights. I'm blessed to call her my mentee, and now, with immense pride, my leader." Lundy's relationship with Brown began in 1995 when Brown was working with a youth activism and social justice organization in Selma, Alabama.

For Lundy, leading Southern Black Girls represents a full-circle moment in her journey. Growing up in Selma, Alabama, she directly benefited from the type of community organizations that Southern Black Girls now fund. "I am honored to lead an organization that is transforming the landscape for Black girls and women across the South," said Lundy. "My own life trajectory was forever changed by community organizations that invested in me as a young Black girl in Selma. These programs gave me access to opportunities, mentorship, the confidence to pursue a career in engineering, and the social consciousness to understand systemic injustices and fight against systems of oppression."

In 2024, Lundy was invited by the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia to engage with Colombian leaders, activists, youth, and women entrepreneurs to discuss shared challenges around climate change, equity, and economic empowerment. "Whether in the US South or South America, communities of color face similar systemic barriers that demand both grassroots action and institutional support," Lundy reflected. She has consistently demonstrated her commitment to providing transformative experiences for Black girls and women in the South. She founded Destination Liberation to enhance cross-cultural connections and learning for Black girls through travel in the African Diaspora. She also co-designed Harvard University's Power, Innovation, and Leadership program to boost Southern women leaders' effectiveness and penned the anthology "It's Just High School" to aid girls in navigating adolescence. These initiatives underscore her deep commitment to empowering Black girls and women.

Lundy also brings a wealth of business experience to her new role. She co-owned an engineering and planning firm, Nspiregreen, LLC, for over eleven years before selling it in 2020. She has served as the National Chair of the National Society of Black Engineers and as the National Co-Chair of Black Youth Vote. Her accomplishments have been recognized by Ebony Magazine, which named her one of the "30 Leaders of the Future," and US Black Engineer, which included her among the "Top 100 Most Important Blacks in Technology" and she has been recognized with a day in her hometown "Chanceé Lundy Day."

Lundy holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Alabama A&M University and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Florida State University. She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

For more information about the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, visit www.southernblackgirls.org.

About Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium

Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium (SBGWC) has been committed to channeling greater resources to underfunded Black women-led organizations across the South. Founded in 2017 by LaTosha Brown, Felecia Lucky, and Alice Eason Jenkins, the Consortium operates in in 13 southern states, and employs a participatory grantmaking approach that centers Black girls' voices and experiences while supporting racial justice, education, health and wellness, economic mobility, and leadership development.

