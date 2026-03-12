Southern California's Beloved OC Japan Fair Returns April 3-5 with the Freedom LA Music Festival

OC Japan Fair is about bringing people together through music, food, and culture, creating a vibrant space where the spirit of Japan can be experienced in the heart of Southern California. Post this

A special Lantern Release Ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 4. Since its debut in 2025, this moving moment has quickly become a fan-favorite tradition, symbolizing hope and the cultural connection between Japan and Los Angeles as lanterns rise into the night sky.

One ticket provides access to both Freedom LA and OC Japan Fair, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese music, cuisine, and culture in one destination.

Festival Highlights at OC Japan Fair:

Cosplay & Ai♡Fes Idol Festival and Anime Merchandise

Fans of anime and cosplay can experience a lively Akihabara-inspired zone at OC Japan Fair. A section of the venue will be transformed into "Akihabara Electric Town," recreating the vibrant atmosphere of Tokyo's famous pop culture district, complete with maid cafés and themed attractions.

The area will feature a wide selection of anime merchandise, collectible figures, and cosplay booths, offering visitors a chance to explore the latest in Japanese pop culture. On Saturday, April 4, the festival will also host a live Cosplay Contest and Ai♡Fes idol performance, bringing high-energy entertainment to the stage.

Oiran Dochu Procession

On April 4 (Sat.) and April 5 (Sun.), visitors can witness the elegant Oiran Dochu (Procession of Courtesans) as it moves from the main stage to Nakamise Street.

The procession recreates the historical tradition of the Edo period, when oiran courtesans of the Yoshiwara district paraded through the streets to advertise the houses where they worked. Participants dressed in elaborate Edo-period costumes recreate the beauty and pageantry of this historic custom.

Traditional Japanese Tuna Cutting Show and Japanese Street Food

On April 4 (Sat.) and April 5 (Sun.), the main stage will host a Tuna Cutting Show, performed by a chef from a renowned Japanese tuna company. The demonstration will showcase the traditional technique of preparing and carving whole tuna.

Visitors can also enjoy a wide variety of Japanese street foods, including okonomiyaki, takoyaki, yakisoba, yakitori, shaved ice, ramen, pork cutlet sandwiches, taiyaki, and many other festival favorites available throughout the venue.

Asakusa-Inspired Nakamise Street and Traditional Cultural Performances

The indoor venue will be transformed into a vibrant Nakamise-style street inspired by Asakusa, where visitors can experience a wide range of traditional Japanese culture.

The program will feature interactive Bon Odori dancing, Taiko drumming, Koto music, and Nihon Buyo (traditional dance), along with live demonstrations of Shodo (calligraphy), Kado (flower arranging), and Sado (tea ceremony). Kimono models will also showcase traditional Japanese attire throughout the event. Oshare Japan will return with Asakusa-inspired stage performances throughout the weekend.

Adding to this year's highlights, two sumo wrestlers and their stablemaster from Ajigawa Stable will appear at OC Japan Fair, serving authentic chanko stew, offering photo opportunities, and presenting live sumo demonstrations.

Visitors can also explore the JAPAN O booth, which will showcase regional products from Japan, including specialties from Kumamoto and other regions.

Freedom LA Japanese Music Festival:

Entering its second year, the Freedom LA Japanese Music Festival returns to Los Angeles with a dynamic lineup celebrating the energy and diversity of Japan's music scene.

New this year, the festival will introduce a different theme each day. Friday opens with "Kawaii Friday," highlighting Japan's beloved kawaii culture and idol music. Idol groups traveling from Japan will headline the evening with colorful live performances.

and many more!

When/Where:

Date and Time:

April 3 (Fri.), 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

April 4 (Sat.), 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

April 5 (Sun.), 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Venue: OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, California 92626)

OC Japan Fair Admission:

Presale (March 1 – April 2): $19.98 (including fees)

General Admission (starting April 3, 12:00 a.m.): $23.18 (including fees)

Free admission is available for children under 6 and seniors ages 65 and over.

OC Japan Fair admission includes access to Freedom LA on Friday and Sunday. A separate ticket is required for Freedom LA on Saturday, April 4.

Freedom LA Admission:

3-Day General Admission (Fri.–Sun.): $68.00 (available through April 2)

GA + Lantern Package: $73.34

Lantern Only (Add-on): $28.52

Gold Area (Premium Viewing): $105.35

Single-Day General Admission (Fri. or Sun.): $19.98

All tickets include access to OC JAPAN FAIR (250+ vendors).

Parking fee: $15

OC JAPAN FAIR Official: Website | Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube

Freedom LA : Website | Instagram | Facebook

