Southern California's Primary PBS Stations Unite Two Core Brands

"While the broadcast channel name may be changing, our honored tradition of producing original, thoughtful and inspiring content remains core to our commitment of serving our community with high-quality public media," commented PBS SoCal President and CEO Andrew Russell. Post this

The organization determined it was time to unify its brand under one name, PBS SoCal, for efficiency and better awareness. The change aims to enhance engagement across digital streaming platforms, social media, educational curricula and in-person events.

PBS SoCal has already consolidated the two websites under the PBS SoCal name, making it easier for visitors to discover programming, editorial content and resources, as well as making it more efficient for the organization to manage video assets and content. The changes ensure digital users have a more streamlined and intuitive experience. Viewers' favorite programs will all be available to stream on one convenient website destination pbssocal.org. Both KCET and PBS SoCal's social media platforms and YouTube content will soon also be consolidated under the PBS SoCal brand.

The brand simplification reflects PBS SoCal's strategy to adapt to a digital world and strengthen connections to a community where more audiences are engaging on streaming platforms. Currently, a combined seven broadcast channels are managed by PBS SoCal and are available to almost 19 million viewers in ten counties across Southern California through traditional linear broadcast television, as well as on the website, the PBS and PBS KIDS apps, YouTube and with highlighted content on social media platforms.

"While traditional, over-the-air, broadcast programming and scheduling efforts will continue to be as vital as ever to our organization's success, the new branding effort recognizes the current media landscape and PBS SoCal's commitment to on-demand and digital-first content for both regional and nationwide audiences," commented PBS SoCal Senior VP of Marketing and Communications Dan Ferguson.

After extensive audience research, both station members and the general population overwhelmingly supported the consolidation under the PBS SoCal brand. Ferguson explained, "This change ensures we are following what the community has requested and aligns the local flagship organization with the trusted values and brand strength associated with the PBS name."

Over-the-air, local viewers will continue to be able to watch their favorite KCET (now 'PBS SoCal Plus') programming on 28.1 while PBS SoCal viewers will continue on 50.1. Cable and satellite carriers will host PBS SoCal Plus content on the same channels previously carrying KCET. Viewers will still see the broadcast call letters of KCET referenced during FCC mandated station identifier breaks.

Locally produced original content and PBS programs will continue to also be available to stream on the FREE PBS App, which is available on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO SmartCast TV. PBS SoCal programs have been made available to livestream on the PBS App, YouTube TV, Direct TV now, Hulu TV Live and Local Now.

Join the conversation on social media using #PBSSoCal

About PBS SoCal

PBS SoCal uses the power of public media for good, strengthening the civic fabric of Southern California and providing our community with an essential connection to a wider world. As a local, donor/member-supported non-profit organization, PBS SoCal programming is available to viewers on all key streaming platforms via the free PBS App and PBS KIDS App as well as over-the-air, via seven channels — including 2 primary broadcast channels, PBS SoCal and PBS SoCal Plus. With a commitment to make content available anytime and anywhere for free, PBS SoCal is available to almost 19M viewers in the region with programming that reflects the diversity of Southern California and showcases the full schedule of beloved and trusted PBS content spanning Education, News, Environment and Arts & Culture. PBS SoCal also sparks the sharing of ideas at in-person cultural events and community conversations as well as prepares children for kindergarten and beyond by bringing bilingual, hands-on learning experiences to the community for free.

Media Contact

Chelsea Grosbeck, PBS SoCal, 7472015202, [email protected], pbssocal.org

SOURCE PBS SoCal