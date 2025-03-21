Southern Cross Austereo Partners with Super Hi-Fi To Expand Audience Offering

SCA's LiSTNR platform is set to leverage Super Hi-Fi's next generation capabilities to drive future innovation
MELBOURNE, Australia, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Hi-Fi, the leader in high-margin radio, today announced that Southern Cross Austereo (SCA), the largest commercial radio broadcaster in Australia, has selected global music management platform Super Hi-Fi's Program Director™ to enable a new digital first approach to curated music playlists on the LiSTNR platform.
SCA will leverage the entire suite of Super Hi-Fi technologies and tools in order to utilize a wide variety of digital music listening experiences on LiSTNR. Super Hi-Fi's Program Director™ completely reimagines the workflow for curating, scheduling, and operating radio stations, enabling new listening experiences and improved commercialization. The Super Hi-Fi system is built directly on a platform of proprietary advanced Artificial Intelligence that has been trained on over 20 years of radio programming and production capabilities. This AI, woven deeply into the fabric of the Program Director's service layer, provides entirely new opportunities to provide efficiency to the curation process and increase the overall quality of radio listening experiences by offering broader and more diverse playlists.
"SCA remains future focussed and committed to delivering new capabilities that will lead to an enhanced audience experience," said Chris Johnson, Executive Head of LiSTNR Product & Technology. "Super Hi-Fi's new scalable approach delivers LiSTNR the technology and tools to bring an expansive range of music playlists to Australian audiences while driving engagement within the platform."
"We are honored to work with SCA, one of the leading broadcasters in the world," said Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon. "We're so excited for how they'll deliver amazing new audio experiences while upgrading their operations, a potent combination designed to drive growth and enhance the listener experience."
About Super Hi-Fi
Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust operating system for high-margin radio designed to help radio companies thrive. Powered by advanced AI, Super Hi-Fi solutions deliver better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Audacy Radio, Beasley Media, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.
Media Contact:
Laura Morarity | Super Hi-Fi | [email protected]
About SCA
Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) is one of Australia's leading media companies and the home of LiSTNR, the Hit and Triple M networks, reaching more than 95% of the Australian population. The LiSTNR digital audio app hosts a library of free and compelling digital audio content available anytime, anywhere. It houses SCA's 104 FM, AM, and DAB+ radio stations, including AFL, NRL, and international cricket coverage, 43 music genre stations, and over 700 podcasts from leading Australian and global creators, plus local news and information. With more than two million signed-in users, LiSTNR has something to entertain, inform, and inspire all Australians and helps advertisers connect with highly engaged, addressable audiences. The LiSTNR digital audio sales network reaches an estimated eight million people each month.
SCA owns 104 radio stations across FM, AM, and DAB+ under the Triple M and Hit network brands and provides national sales representation for 49 regional radio stations, with 8.71 million listeners across the Hit and Triple M networks. SCA also provides Australian sales representation for global open audio platforms SoundCloud and Sonos Radio. www.southerncrossaustereo.com.au
