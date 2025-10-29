Southern Engineering Continues Expansion in Raleigh Market Acquiring Experienced Geotechnical Engineering Firm Tai and Associates

"The addition of the highly experienced Tai and Associates team, along with their reputation and client portfolio, will add significant value and expertise to our Raleigh office as we expand operations throughout the Carolinas," said Rick Finnen, P.E., President/CEO, Southern Engineering. Post this

"The addition of the highly experienced Tai and Associates team, along with their reputation and client portfolio, will add significant value and expertise to our Raleigh office as we continue to expand operations throughout the Carolinas to meet market demand," said Rick Finnen, P.E., President/CEO, Southern Engineering.

Southern Engineering is a trusted expert in geotechnical engineering that provides extensive consulting and testing services including Special Inspections (IBC Chapter 17) leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience. We work with individuals and organizations in the private and public sector including industrial, commercial, multi-family, mixed-use development, healthcare, schools and municipalities. Our expertise covers a broad spectrum of applications allowing us to accommodate clients of all sizes.

"Southern Engineering's expansion throughout the region will provide new and rewarding opportunities for the geotechnical and construction team previously at Tai and Associates – while building upon Tai and Associates 44 year legacy," said Don Brown, P.E., Vice President, Southern Engineering.

Founded in 1981, Tai and Associates established itself as a trusted geotechnical engineering firm under the leadership of Matthew Ryan, who joined the firm 29 years ago. On behalf of owners and professionals including architects, structural/civil engineers, construction teams, and special contractors, Tai and Associates specializes in subsurface exploration, special inspection, and material testing services. Over the past ten years alone, Tai and Associates has worked on over 1,500 projects throughout the southeastern United States.

"Given my departure due to unforeseen health challenges, I'm grateful to Rick Finnen and everyone at Southern Engineering for providing stability and opportunity for my team while continuing our legacy built on hard work and dedication over the past 44 years," said Matthew Ryan, President, Tai and Associates.

