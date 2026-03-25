Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, Dallas Park and Recreation Set Date for Halperin Park Opening

April Allen, President and CEO of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation: "Our opening represents the collective vision and determination of countless supporters to build something that will transform our community and impact the lives of our neighbors for generations to come." Post this

The official opening ceremony will take place Saturday, May 9 at 9 a.m. at the park's 12th Street Promenade, kicking off a weekend-long celebration presented by Amazon featuring*:

Live Performances: Local musicians and dance troupes honoring the rich history and diversity of Oak Cliff

Family Fun: Children's playground and splash area, story time and arts workshops, as well as special Mother's Day activities on Sunday, May 10, including card making and build-a-bouquet for Mom

Food & Beverage: Food trucks, grab-and-go snacks and limited-edition "Picnic in the Park" baskets

Health & Fitness: Yoga and fitness classes

Amazon Giveaways: Children's books, home electronics and gift cards

Halperin Park is a five-acre bridge park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues, directly adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. The park is a landmark achievement in urban renewal, physically re-connecting neighborhoods that were severed in the 1950s by highway construction. By bridging the I-35E divide, the park restores the street grid and creates a vibrant hub for residents and visitors alike.

"What began in 2016 as a bold yet simple idea to build a literal and figurative bridge in the heart of Southern Dallas is now just weeks away from becoming a reality," said April Allen, President and CEO of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation. "Our opening represents the collective vision and determination of countless supporters to build something that will transform our community and impact the lives of our neighbors for generations to come."

Arun Agarwal, President of the Dallas Park and Recreation Board, agreed saying: "Halperin Park is an exciting addition to the park landscape in Dallas. It is a wonderful example of the amazing things we can do in in this city when government and private organizations work together for the greater good. I can't wait to see Halperin Park become a favorite destination for both nearby residents and visitors."

Amazon is the Presenting Sponsor of the park's opening weekend, providing both financial support to the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation and a variety of giveaways for visitors.

"Halperin Park represents the kind of community-centered innovation that creates lasting impact," said Vickie Yakunin, Amazon's head of community affairs for Texas. "By providing a welcoming place for people to connect, play, and spend time outdoors, this project invests in the long-term vitality of Oak Cliff and the broader Dallas community."

For more information about Halperin Park and the opening schedule of events, please visit www.halperinpark.org or follow us on social media at @halperinpark.

About Halperin Park

Halperin Park is a five-acre bridge park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues, directly adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. This "park with a purpose" will transform the city's southern sector and be a key catalyst for closing the opportunity gap that was created when the highway was originally built in the 1950s through the middle of Oak Cliff. Once open, the park will attract an estimated 2 million visitors annually and is predicted to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact in its first five years. In addition to native landscape and ample green space, park amenities will include: a bandshell for concerts and live events, an inclusive children's playground, outdoor classroom space, a multi-purpose building for dining and community events, integrated history exhibits, a dedicated food truck area, interactive water features, and so much more. Together with the Dallas Zoo's Master Plan, the collective capital investment in this area will exceed $250 million, the largest investment in Southern Dallas in decades.

*Opening weekend activities are tentative and subject to change. Check www.halperinpark.org for details schedule of events.

Media Contact

Kristin Kelly, HudsonLake, 1 214-952-0047, [email protected]

SOURCE HudsonLake