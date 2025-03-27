Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation Names Chris Lyons Chief Operating Officer

I look forward to working alongside our dedicated team, valued partners and the local community to make Halperin Park a premier destination in North Texas — one that connects our community and enriches the lives of all who visit. Post this

Lyons brings more than 30 years of leadership in operations and management, working with some of the world's most renowned brands in hospitality, zoos, parks and attractions. He joins the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation having recently served as Chief Operating Officer from 2021-2025 for Worldwide Zoo Consultants in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, where he helped lead the creation, development and management of modern zoological parks, public aquariums and living museums.

Prior to his role at Worldwide Zoo Consultants, Lyons served as Senior Vice President of Operations from 2019-2021 for the Gathering Place, a 66.5-acre park along the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla. Before that, he served as Chief Operating Officer for the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. from 2018-2019; Chief Operating Officer for the Houston Zoo from 2013-2018; and Senior Vice President for AMG International Consulting from 2009-2013 with a focus on clients located primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. In 2009, he served as Director of Operations for Hilton Hotels, overseeing the opening of the Waldorf Astoria Orlando. Lyons began his career with Anheuser-Busch Theme Parks, working at SeaWorld Orlando from 1995 to 2009. He holds a degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Lyons shared, "I am honored to join the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation. Halperin Park is an incredible opportunity to create a vibrant and inclusive space, and I am eager to contribute to its success. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated team, valued partners and the local community to make Halperin Park a premier destination in North Texas — one that connects our community and enriches the lives of all who visit."

Slated to open in 2026, the five-acre Halperin Park will be a key catalyst for closing the opportunity gap that was created when the highway was originally built in the 1950s through the middle of Oak Cliff. The park is a public/private partnership with the City of Dallas and the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, as well as significant support at the regional, state and federal level.

About Halperin Park

Halperin Park (formerly known as Southern Gateway Park) is a five-acre bridge park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues, directly adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. This "park with a purpose" will transform the city's southern sector and be a key catalyst for closing the opportunity gap that was created when the highway was originally built in the 1950s through the middle of Oak Cliff. Once open, the park will attract an estimated 2 million visitors annually and generate more than $1 billion in economic impact in its first five years. In addition to native landscape and ample green space, park amenities will include: a stage and pavilion for concerts and live events, an inclusive children's playground, outdoor classroom space, a multi-purpose building for dining and community events, integrated history exhibits, a dedicated food truck area, interactive water features, and so much more. Together with the Dallas Zoo's Master Plan, the collective capital investment will exceed $250 million, the largest investment in Southern Dallas' history.

