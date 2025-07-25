Southern Illinois Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar Sales U.

CARBONDALE, Ill., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Illinois Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

"Southern Illinois Athletics is focused on creating the best possible experience for our fans, and Taymar Sales U. is a key partner in that mission," said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tim Leonard. "Their data-driven strategy will help us reach more Saluki fans, increase engagement, and build on the strong support we're fortunate to have."

Taymar welcomes Group Sales Specialist Thomas Becker to its team and will also recruit a General Manager to lead ticket sales strategy on behalf of Southern Illinois Athletics.

"We're excited to work for Tim Leonard and SIU Athletics. As a native of Illinois, I understand how special SIU is in its tradition and geographic reach," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "We are excited to welcome Thomas to our team and look forward to playing a role in growing the Saluki brand with fans and ticket holders."

Southern Illinois is Taymar's second partner school in the Missouri Valley Conference (Drake) and third client in Illinois (DePaul, Northern Illinois).

"We're proud to work for Tim Leonard and his outstanding team with Southern Illinois Athletics, which boasts a proud tradition of success," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We couldn't be more thrilled to go to work with the Salukis."

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

