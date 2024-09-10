Southern Illinois University Transforms Multiple Athletic Venues with Game-Changing Watchfire Digital Displays

"The clarity is outstanding. Each of these displays has significantly elevated the gameday atmosphere." Tim Leonard, Athletic Director at Southern Illinois University Post this

The Banterra Center, home to Saluki basketball now boasts a stunning 4-sided center-hung display with 3.9mm pixel pitch, each side measuring 10' H x 16' W. Additional features include top and bottom LED rings and two 8' x 15' wall displays, all designed to captivate the 8,284-seat venue's audience. The displays provide real-time game data, player profiles, and highlight videos, while also serving as a platform for promoting university initiatives and community events. This blend of dynamic content keeps fans engaged and connected, both on and off the court.





The Dr. Edward J. Shea Natatorium received a 12' x 23' 10mm display, revolutionizing how swimming and diving results are presented in the 600-seat, Olympic-sized pool facility. The state-of-the-art Watchfire display revolutionizes the spectator experience, offering crystal-clear visibility of swimmer stats, lane assignments, race details, and real-time results. Engineered to withstand the pool's challenging, high-humidity environment, SIU now has a reliable, long-term solution that enhances both fan engagement and event management.





At Richard "Itchy" Jones Stadium, baseball fans now enjoy a massive 17' x 37' videoboard with 16mm pixel pitch. Introducing video capabilities to the diamond for the first time, this new Watchfire display replaces the original fixed-digit scoreboard, dramatically modernizing the baseball experience. With its vibrant visuals and advanced features, the display enhances fan engagement by providing immersive video content, live game updates, and interactive elements. This significant upgrade transforms the entire game experience, making each moment more dynamic and engaging.





Davies Gym, home of Saluki volleyball, has upgraded to a new 5' H x 10' W fixed digit scoreboard, enhancing the game-day experience by making it easier for fans to follow scores, stats, and player information in real time.

Leonard praised Watchfire's commitment to customer service and their ability to work within the university's unique requirements. "Watchfire hung with us every step of the way, ensuring we were completely satisfied. Their team's creativity, expertise, and support made this a very pleasant experience that exceeded our expectations."

"We're thrilled to support SIU in their mission to revolutionize their sports facilities," said Clint Burges, major accounts manager at Watchfire. "Our cutting-edge displays enhance the overall experience for fans and athletes alike, reflecting SIU's dedication to excellence. We're excited about the possibility of expanding these advancements to more SIU teams, showcasing the university's leadership and innovation in collegiate athletics."

