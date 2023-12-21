Southern Iowa Trolley Joins the Iowa Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

Southern Iowa Trolley invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Leesa Lester, Transit Director of Southern Iowa Trolley. "Joining the Iowa Purchasing Group was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."

Southern Iowa Trolley invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Iowa Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/iowa/southerniowatrolley include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About Southern Iowa Trolley:

Southern Iowa Trolley, through its employees, is dedicated to serving the general public's mobility needs by providing affordable, safe, secure, timely and clean transportation for all our customers, including persons with disabilities and to provide a professional working atmosphere for all Southern Iowa Trolley personnel.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Iowa Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

