Southern Medical Association Announces 2025 Annual Scientific Assembly in New Orleans: "Advancing Oncology Care and Prevention"

Join the Southern Medical Association (SMA) in vibrant New Orleans for our 117th Annual Scientific Assembly, November 13–15, 2025, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Centered on the theme "Advancing Oncology Care and Prevention," this year's program will bring together leading voices in medicine to share groundbreaking insights, proven strategies, and collaborative approaches that are transforming cancer care. From prevention and early detection to innovative treatment and interdisciplinary teamwork, this is your opportunity to learn, connect, and be part of shaping the future of oncology.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Southern Medical Association (SMA) is proud to host its 117th Annual Scientific Assembly, taking place November 13–15, 2025, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. This year's theme—"Advancing Oncology Care and Prevention"—reflects SMA's commitment to improving cancer care across the healthcare spectrum, with a special emphasis on prevention, early detection, and interdisciplinary collaboration.
Designed as a live, in-person educational experience, the Assembly will bring together healthcare professionals from a range of specialties to explore the latest breakthroughs in oncology research, innovative treatment modalities, and the evolving role of technology in cancer care. Sessions will equip participants with practical, evidence-based strategies to enhance cancer prevention and patient outcomes, particularly in diverse and underserved populations.
"The focus on oncology highlights the need for team-based, forward-thinking approaches to cancer prevention and care," said Dr. Loretta Loftus, SMA President. "Whether you're in a rural clinic or a major health system, this Assembly will offer the tools and insights needed to meet the moment."
Program Highlights
- Cutting-edge sessions on oncology research, treatments, and technologies
- Evidence-based strategies for cancer prevention, early detection, and risk reduction
- Special focus on caring for diverse and underserved populations
- Multidisciplinary collaboration across specialties to improve comprehensive cancer care
- CME/CE opportunities across multiple disciplines
- Networking events and access to the latest in clinical tools and solutions
Learning Objectives
Participants will be able to:
- Analyze the latest advancements in oncology research, including innovative treatments and technologies for improved patient outcomes.
- Implement evidence-based strategies for cancer prevention, early detection, and risk reduction in diverse patient populations and care settings.
- Enhance interdisciplinary collaboration among healthcare providers to optimize care for cancer patients and their families.
Who Should Attend?
This conference is designed for: Internists, oncologists, endocrinologists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, obstetricians/gynecologists, geneticists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and all healthcare professionals involved in oncology care, treatment, and prevention.
"The Annual Scientific Assembly is where SMA's mission truly comes to life," said Randy Glick, SMA Executive Director. "By connecting medical professionals across disciplines, we're accelerating innovation and improving outcomes in cancer care and beyond."
Registration is Open
For complete details and to register, visit: https://sma.org/annual-scientific-assembly.
About the Southern Medical Association - https://sma.org/
Founded in 1906, the Southern Medical Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving quality of patient care through multidisciplinary, interprofessional education.
