Southern Medical Association Announces 2025 Annual Scientific Assembly in New Orleans: "Advancing Oncology Care and Prevention"

"The focus on oncology highlights the need for team-based, forward-thinking approaches to cancer prevention and care," said Dr. Loretta Loftus, SMA President. "Whether you're in a rural clinic or a major health system, this Assembly will offer the tools and insights needed to meet the moment."

Program Highlights

Cutting-edge sessions on oncology research, treatments, and technologies

Evidence-based strategies for cancer prevention, early detection, and risk reduction

Special focus on caring for diverse and underserved populations

Multidisciplinary collaboration across specialties to improve comprehensive cancer care

CME/CE opportunities across multiple disciplines

Networking events and access to the latest in clinical tools and solutions

Learning Objectives

Participants will be able to:

Analyze the latest advancements in oncology research, including innovative treatments and technologies for improved patient outcomes.

Implement evidence-based strategies for cancer prevention, early detection, and risk reduction in diverse patient populations and care settings.

Enhance interdisciplinary collaboration among healthcare providers to optimize care for cancer patients and their families.

Who Should Attend?

This conference is designed for: Internists, oncologists, endocrinologists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, obstetricians/gynecologists, geneticists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and all healthcare professionals involved in oncology care, treatment, and prevention.

"The Annual Scientific Assembly is where SMA's mission truly comes to life," said Randy Glick, SMA Executive Director. "By connecting medical professionals across disciplines, we're accelerating innovation and improving outcomes in cancer care and beyond."

Registration is Open

For complete details and to register, visit: https://sma.org/annual-scientific-assembly.

