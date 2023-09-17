Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority Selects US ChuteLiner System for Modernization of Las Vegas Senior Living Facility

James Down Senior Housing Towers Receives Top-Down Facility Renovations Including Installation of US Chutelining System to Four Central Trash Chutes

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US ChuteLining, LLC, designer of the industry's first Cured-In-Place-Chute lining system (CIPC), announced today the completion of a project for the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority which included the installation of their patented, cured-in-place, Chute Lining System. The modernization of the James Down Senior Housing Towers, was part of a $42,000,000 Multi-Unit Housing Initiative, for the purpose of acquisition and rehabilitation of the 200-unit senior affordable housing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. As part of the modernization project, the Authority opted for the patented US Chutelining Relining System for restoration of James Down's trash chutes over the conventional mechanical replacement method.

"Our lining system was designed to be installed bottom-up, using the existing chute as a conduit," stated Ryan Fischer, Division Manager, US ChuteLining, LLC. "The lining system is installed in-place, as a one-piece, and seamless system, then cured to form a new chute within-a-chute. The existing chute is cleaned, prepared, and our system is then installed within hours, unlike traditional replacement methods which can take weeks," said Fischer. "This is cutting edge, and because our system is designed to be seamless, there are no entry or exit points for odors or bugs to enter or escape. It is a very clean system"

Working with Fortune 500 clients such as Disney, and MGM, US ChuteLining, a Division of US Pipelining, LLC, developed the groundbreaking lining method after years of trial and design iterations. "We were approached by Disney about the possibility of lining their central chutes beneath the Orlando Park," said Jeremy Bowman, President of US Pipelining." At the time we were doing most of the Cured-In-Place Pipe lining for Disney Resorts and Theme Parks. Lining is all we do so we welcomed the challenge. The first was a horizontal chute so the method of lining was much the same as lining a sanitary or storm pipe," declared Bowman. "The real challenge was developing the method, materials, and equipment to install the cured-in-place liner vertically." It would be years before the final design for the US Chuteliner System was completed.

Based in Langhorne, PA, U.S. Pipelining, LLC, parent of US Chutelining, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of pipelining services, including large diameter projects for storm sewer, sanitary sewer, pressure pipe, under-slab lining, and vertical pipe lining. Since entering the pipe rehabilitation industry more than 25 years ago, US Pipelining has gained recognition for their ability to offer highly specialized rehabilitation solutions to a vast array of clients including Global Fortune 500 Companies, high-rise residential communities, heavy industry, the US Military, and government agencies.

About US ChuteLining: A subsidiary of US Pipelining, LLC., US Chutelining is the sole provider of central trash and linen chute relining systems throughout the US. The US ChuteLining System™ is a specially designed Cured-In-Place liner which when formed within an existing chute, creates a structurally new and seamless one-piece, chute-within-a chute. Using the existing central chute as a formative conduit, the US ChuteLining System™ is easily installed from the ground up as a time-saving, non-intrusive, and cost-effective means of chute restoration

About Cured-In-Place technology: Cured-In-Place Pipe technology (CIPP) is one of several non-invasive rehabilitation methods used to repair and permanently restore existing pipelines. CIPP is a joint-less, seamless, pipe-within-a-pipe with the capability to structurally rehabilitate pipes ranging in diameter from 4"–120". With a design life of 50 years CIPP is one of the most widely used rehabilitation methods and has application in water, sewer, gas, and chemical pipelines.

