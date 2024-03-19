Southern Oaks Family Dental Center has been Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

"We are honored to earn this accolade. At Southern Oaks Family Dental Care, we strive to provide the highest quality dental care for all ages in a comfortable and welcoming environment," says Dr. Cody Cowen. Post this

More about Southern Oaks Family Dental Care:

Dr. Cody Cowen has been taking excellent care of his patients for over 15 years and counting. Dr Cowen earned his dental degree from LSU's School of Dentistry. He has always enjoyed living in the Bayou State. practiced in his hometown of Shreveport for twelve years before returning to his tiger roots. He believes that your smile is the most influential feature you have. For this reason, he is dedicated to keeping teeth healthy, bright and pain-free. Dr. Jared Eades graduated from LSU's School of Dentistry. Dr. Eades is dedicated to providing his community with high-quality dental care and looks forward to building long-lasting relationships with his patients. Dr. Juliana Nguyen believes in the power of a confident smile, recognizing that it's often the first thing people notice. Her dedication to providing top-tier dental care stems from her desire to help others feel self-assured and genuinely love their smiles. With a focus on creating a comfortable environment, Dr. Nguyen strives to make each patient's dental experience positive and contributes to their journey toward maintaining optimal oral health. Originally hailing from Arkansas, Dr. Nathan Patel pursued his dental education at LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans following his graduation from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Dr. Patel's passion lies in delivering exceptional care, ensuring his patients attain not only a healthy but also a radiant smile. Southern Oaks Family Dental Care is located at 8670 Airline Hwy, Suite A in Baton Rouge, LA. For more information, please call 225-307-3275 or visit http://www.southernoaksfamilydental.com.

