Southern Oaks Family Dental Center has been Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

BATON ROUGE, La., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Cody Cowen and Dr. Jared Eades are proud to announce that Southern Oaks Family Dental Center has been recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist. This prestigious award, given by Find Local Doctors, is a testament to each staff member's commitment to providing exceptional dental care to his patients. Find Local Doctors presents this prestigious award to dentists and doctors who have received five-star reviews and exceptional ratings. Find Local Doctors' online directory helps patients locate reputable doctors and dentists in their area.
Located in Baton Rouge, LA, Southern Oaks Family Dental Care is a state-of-the-art clinic that offers a full range of dental services for patients of all ages. From preventive care to cosmetic procedures, the clinic is dedicated to helping patients maintain bright smiles and optimal oral health. The team at Southern Oaks Family Dental Care is committed to staying at the forefront of dental technology and innovation. With a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, the clinic offers a range of specialized services, including clear orthodontic aligners, sedation dentistry, and complete implant dentistry.
"We are honored to earn this accolade. At Southern Oaks Family Dental Care, we strive to provide the highest quality dental care for all ages in a comfortable and welcoming environment," says Dr. Cody Cowen.
Dr. Cody Cowen has been taking excellent care of his patients for over 15 years and counting. Dr Cowen earned his dental degree from LSU's School of Dentistry. He has always enjoyed living in the Bayou State. practiced in his hometown of Shreveport for twelve years before returning to his tiger roots. He believes that your smile is the most influential feature you have. For this reason, he is dedicated to keeping teeth healthy, bright and pain-free. Dr. Jared Eades graduated from LSU's School of Dentistry. Dr. Eades is dedicated to providing his community with high-quality dental care and looks forward to building long-lasting relationships with his patients. Dr. Juliana Nguyen believes in the power of a confident smile, recognizing that it's often the first thing people notice. Her dedication to providing top-tier dental care stems from her desire to help others feel self-assured and genuinely love their smiles. With a focus on creating a comfortable environment, Dr. Nguyen strives to make each patient's dental experience positive and contributes to their journey toward maintaining optimal oral health. Originally hailing from Arkansas, Dr. Nathan Patel pursued his dental education at LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans following his graduation from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Dr. Patel's passion lies in delivering exceptional care, ensuring his patients attain not only a healthy but also a radiant smile. Southern Oaks Family Dental Care is located at 8670 Airline Hwy, Suite A in Baton Rouge, LA. For more information, please call 225-307-3275 or visit http://www.southernoaksfamilydental.com.
