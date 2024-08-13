Southern Oregon Software Co., Rentec Direct, Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the 8th Year in a Row

"After eight consecutive years on the Inc. 5,000 list, we continue to be incredibly honored to be recognized among so many exceptional companies within Oregon and across the United States," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. Post this

"After eight consecutive years on the Inc. 5,000 list, we continue to be incredibly honored to be recognized among so many exceptional companies within Oregon and across the United States," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. "We have continued to experience exceptional growth without any debt or investor capital. Our success is a testament to the power of building a business that focuses on our clients' needs rather than the needs of investor pressure. I'm grateful to our innovative team and the dedicated clients who have helped build Rentec Direct into the company it is today."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Rentec has 17 employees serving more than 17,000 property managers and landlords nationwide. Rentec Direct's online and mobile app platform helps clients avoid costly evictions and save money by automating common property management tasks. Rentec Direct also offers the easiest solutions for tenants looking to pay rent online and communicate with landlords. Features like these, along with a commitment to usability and customer service, have contributed to Rentec Direct's substantial growth earning the organization recognition on this year's Inc. 5000 for the 8th consecutive year.

To learn more about Rentec Direct go to: http://www.rentecdirect.com

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2022 American Business Awards®, named a SaaS Company of the Year in the 2022 American Best in Business Awards, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for eight years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit: http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct