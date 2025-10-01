Southern Pediatrics Expands Presence with Acquisition of Tennessee Pediatrics, Strengthening Pediatric Care Across Middle Tennessee

"What makes Southern Pediatrics more excited is how this scale will allow us to deliver on an integrated pediatric care model for children, a modern experience for families, and unique operational resources for our care teams." Post this

This partnership significantly expands Southern Pediatrics' footprint, bringing the organization's presence to over 10 locations and more than 60 providers throughout Middle Tennessee.

Stephen Nash, Co-Founder of Southern Pediatrics, added, "With Tennessee Pediatrics joining Southern Pediatrics, we are excited to now be the largest independent, pediatric practice in our state. What makes us more excited is how this scale will allow us to deliver on an integrated pediatric care model for children, a modern experience for families, and unique operational resources for our care teams."

Dr. David Hudson, President of Tennessee Pediatrics, shared, "We've always been committed to personalized care and had strong community ties. What excites us about joining Southern Pediatrics is not only their proven healthcare management expertise but also their desire and plan to enhance services and invest in our practice in ways that will benefit our patients. We're looking forward to this next chapter and confident that our combined strengths will improve health outcomes for children throughout the region."

This acquisition follows Southern Pediatrics' recent partnership with Old Harding Pediatric Associates and reflects the organization's ongoing dedication to expanding access to high-quality pediatric care. Families can continue to rely on the trusted providers at Tennessee Pediatrics, now with expanded access to Southern Pediatrics' integrated care model and innovative healthcare solutions.

