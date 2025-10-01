Southern Pediatrics Expands Presence with Acquisition of Tennessee Pediatrics, Strengthening Pediatric Care Across Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Pediatrics joins Southern Pediatrics, creating the state's largest independent pediatric-dedicated practice with over 10 locations and more than 60 providers throughout Middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Pediatrics, a leading pediatric healthcare organization dedicated to delivering high-quality, comprehensive care for children, is proud to announce the acquisition of Tennessee Pediatrics (www.tennesseepediatrics.com). Tennessee Pediatrics, a well-established pediatric practice serving families across Middle Tennessee, was founded on a commitment to clinical excellence and has built a strong reputation for providing personalized services to children and their families.
"This is a key milestone in our mission to make exceptional pediatric care accessible to more families," said Neil Herndon, Co-Founder of Southern Pediatrics. "Tennessee Pediatrics' dedication to compassionate, family-first care aligns perfectly with our values. We're excited to welcome their providers and clinic teams into the Southern Pediatrics community as we grow together."
This partnership significantly expands Southern Pediatrics' footprint, bringing the organization's presence to over 10 locations and more than 60 providers throughout Middle Tennessee.
Stephen Nash, Co-Founder of Southern Pediatrics, added, "With Tennessee Pediatrics joining Southern Pediatrics, we are excited to now be the largest independent, pediatric practice in our state. What makes us more excited is how this scale will allow us to deliver on an integrated pediatric care model for children, a modern experience for families, and unique operational resources for our care teams."
Dr. David Hudson, President of Tennessee Pediatrics, shared, "We've always been committed to personalized care and had strong community ties. What excites us about joining Southern Pediatrics is not only their proven healthcare management expertise but also their desire and plan to enhance services and invest in our practice in ways that will benefit our patients. We're looking forward to this next chapter and confident that our combined strengths will improve health outcomes for children throughout the region."
This acquisition follows Southern Pediatrics' recent partnership with Old Harding Pediatric Associates and reflects the organization's ongoing dedication to expanding access to high-quality pediatric care. Families can continue to rely on the trusted providers at Tennessee Pediatrics, now with expanded access to Southern Pediatrics' integrated care model and innovative healthcare solutions.
For more information about Southern Pediatrics and this exciting new partnership, please contact: [email protected]
Media Contact
Neil Herndon, Southern Pediatrics, 1 615-829-0285, [email protected], https://www.southernpediatrics.com/
SOURCE Southern Pediatrics
Share this article