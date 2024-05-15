Southern Pediatrics Launches With Innovative Approach To Comprehensive Care in Resource-Limited Communities

"We want Southern Pediatrics to be a leader in demonstrating how we can increase access and improve quality while creating a mission-driven company that is deeply rooted in the communities we serve." Post this

Southern Pediatrics is prioritizing pediatric care. More than 40% of children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with a chronic condition and nearly one in three face a barrier to essential care. At the same time, half of U.S. counties do not have a pediatrician, and more than 80% of those counties are in rural areas.

"We strongly believe that children have unique healthcare needs and deserve a specialized and dedicated approach," said Stephen Nash, Co-Founder of Southern Pediatrics. "We want Southern Pediatrics to be a leader in demonstrating how we can increase access and improve quality while creating a mission-driven company that is deeply rooted in the communities we serve."

As part of its launch, Southern Pediatrics is pleased to announce its first partnership with Grace Pediatrics, a well-respected pediatric group serving children in Middle Tennessee with 3 locations and 14 providers. While incorporating Grace Pediatrics into its operations from day one, Southern Pediatrics will work to expand services in crucial areas such as mental health and behavioral health and grow into neighboring communities currently without access to pediatric care.

"We are excited by this partnership because Southern Pediatrics brings not only deep operational expertise, but they also truly believe in their mission and have an energy and passion for improving care for kids and supporting pediatric providers," said Dr. Mark Hughes, Founder of Grace Pediatrics. "I am thrilled to be part of a company that is going to revolutionize pediatric healthcare."

The company is poised for continued expansion within Tennessee over the next year and aims to extend its footprint to additional regions in 2025.

For more information about Southern Pediatrics and its initiatives, please visit southernpediatrics.com.

About Southern Pediatrics:

Southern Pediatrics, based in Nashville, TN, launches with an innovative approach to providing comprehensive care in resource-limited communities. Founded with a mission to accelerate access to high-quality pediatric care, the company is committed to ensuring every child receives the care they deserve regardless of their circumstances. Led by Co-Founders Neil Herndon and Stephen Nash, Southern Pediatrics aims to revolutionize pediatric healthcare by investing in providers and expanding services in underserved areas. For more information, visit southernpediatrics.com.

