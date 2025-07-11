Southern Pediatrics Welcomes Old Harding Pediatric Associates, Nashville's Longest Serving Pediatric Practice

"We want Southern Pediatrics to be defined by quality – the highest quality and standards of care for children, a quality and modern experience for parents, and a quality and best-in-class support system for pediatricians," said Stephen Nash, Co-Founder of Southern Pediatrics. Post this

OHPA has been a beloved cornerstone of pediatric care in Nashville for decades, widely known and recognized for its clinical excellence and longstanding dedication to the community. By coming together, Southern Pediatrics and OHPA are combining their strengths to accelerate access to comprehensive pediatric care and provide a truly patient-first experience.

"We have said from the beginning that we want Southern Pediatrics to be defined by quality – the highest quality and standards of care for children, a quality and modern experience for parents, and a quality and best-in-class support system for pediatricians," said Stephen Nash, Co-Founder of Southern Pediatrics. "We are thrilled to welcome Old Harding Pediatric Associates to our organization and appreciate its legacy of excellence and quality."

Dr. Jon Betts, one of the owners and current President of Old Harding Pediatric Associates, added, "When we began talking with Southern Pediatrics, their mission and passion for pediatric-focused care really resonated with us. Their practical, collaborative approach to building a better system for kids and families aligns perfectly with what we've always believed in. We're excited to be part of something that's truly designed around what children need most, and we believe will enhance the pediatric care in our communities."

This news follows recent partnerships with Rainbow Kids Clinic in Clarksville as well as Brentwood Pediatrics at the end of last year, as Southern Pediatrics continues expanding its reach to better serve kids and families across Middle Tennessee.

Families can look forward to the same trusted providers they know and love, with added access to Southern Pediatrics' innovative and elevated integrated practice approach.

For more information about Southern Pediatrics and its initiatives reach out and connect today: [email protected]

Media Contact

Neil Herndon, Southern Pediatrics, 1 615-829-0285, [email protected], https://www.southernpediatrics.com/

SOURCE Southern Pediatrics