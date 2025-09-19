Southern Plastic Surgery Welcomes Award-Winning Plastic Surgeon Dr. Marc Klein as Associate Plastic Surgeon

Dr. David Whiteman and Dr. Klein will be working together to offer patients the best plastic surgery experience in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Plastic Surgery, a trusted plastic surgery practice serving the metro Atlanta area for more than 30 years, just announced that Dr. Marc Klein, an award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon, will be serving as Associate Plastic Surgeon. Dr. Klein has over 27 years of surgical experience and brings innovative techniques and a strong patient-focused approach to Southern Plastic Surgery, founded by Dr. David Whiteman.
Dr. Marc Klein earned his undergraduate degree in biology with honors from Duke University before graduating at the top of his class from Rutgers Medical School, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed a six-year residency in general surgery at the University of Maryland and a two-year residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Atlanta Magazine has recognized him as a Top Doctor in the field of Plastic Surgery.
A Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), Dr. Klein is known for adopting advanced surgical methods, including:
- Performing his signature drainless (and painless!) tummy tuck method using progressive tension sutures for greater comfort and faster recovery.
- Utilizing ultrasound technology for diagnostic purposes in cosmetic breast surgery.
- Using ultrasound guidance to apply long-acting anesthetics like Exparel® during certain body contouring and cosmetic breast procedures.
About Southern Plastic Surgery
Founded by double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. David M. Whiteman, Southern Plastic Surgery offers a comprehensive selection of cosmetic surgery procedures for the face, body, and breasts, as well as non-surgical treatments. The practice has been recognized with multiple honors, including being named Best of Gwinnett, and Top Doctor distinctions from Castle Connolly and Atlanta Magazine. Additionally, Dr. Whiteman is an expert in post-weight loss surgery, and has been featured on TLC's '1,000-LB Best Friends', Bravo's 'Real Housewives of Atlanta', and more.
To learn more about Southern Plastic Surgery or to schedule a plastic surgery consultation appointment, visit SouthernPlasticSurgery.com or contact their office by phone at (770) 622-9100.
