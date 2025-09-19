Southern Plastic Surgery Welcomes Award-Winning Plastic Surgeon Dr. Marc Klein as Associate Plastic Surgeon

"Dr. Marc Klein is a gifted surgeon who has a long history of being a trusted, empathetic, and dependable. It's been wonderful having him as an associate plastic surgeon here at Southern Plastic Surgery, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for all of us." Post this

A Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), Dr. Klein is known for adopting advanced surgical methods, including:

Performing his signature drainless (and painless!) tummy tuck method using progressive tension sutures for greater comfort and faster recovery.

Utilizing ultrasound technology for diagnostic purposes in cosmetic breast surgery.

Using ultrasound guidance to apply long-acting anesthetics like Exparel® during certain body contouring and cosmetic breast procedures.

About Southern Plastic Surgery

Founded by double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. David M. Whiteman, Southern Plastic Surgery offers a comprehensive selection of cosmetic surgery procedures for the face, body, and breasts, as well as non-surgical treatments. The practice has been recognized with multiple honors, including being named Best of Gwinnett, and Top Doctor distinctions from Castle Connolly and Atlanta Magazine. Additionally, Dr. Whiteman is an expert in post-weight loss surgery, and has been featured on TLC's '1,000-LB Best Friends', Bravo's 'Real Housewives of Atlanta', and more.

To learn more about Southern Plastic Surgery or to schedule a plastic surgery consultation appointment, visit SouthernPlasticSurgery.com or contact their office by phone at (770) 622-9100.

