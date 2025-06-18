Southern Sayings, Faith's Truth: New Devotional Points Readers Back to Scripture

Author Kimberly Johnson unpacks over 100 familiar idioms to help readers grow in their faith
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the South, an old saying isn't just clever, it may be a life lesson waiting to be heard. From the mountains of Va., author Kimberly Huff Johnson captures this claim in her new devotional, "Forever Blooming with Jesus: Turning Everyday Idioms into Daily Devotions."
In the book, Johnson takes familiar Southern idioms and transforms them into faith-filled reflections, offering readers the opportunity to deep-dive back into Scripture and their faith. Designed for readers of all ages, each devotion is short enough for busy schedules by weaving together a common phrase with biblical application.
"Through these devotions, we see the value of knowing who God is," Johnson said. "These devotions are biblical truths made relatable to articulate the importance of having a relationship with the Lord, digging deeper into His Word and how we may apply it into our lives today."
Like a blooming flower, Johnson aims to nurture her readers as they blossom in their faith. In the belief of her ability to connect everyday language with internal wisdom, she hopes to demonstrate her gift through the Holy Spirit and how faith blossoms when readers root themselves in God's truth.
"I hope they see themselves in these stories and how God speaks through them daily," Johnson said. "Because when we stay rooted in His Word, our faith can't help but bloom."
"Forever Blooming with Jesus: Turning Everyday Idioms into Daily Devotions"
By Kimberly Huff Johnson
ISBN: 9798385035564 (softcover); 9798385035571 (hardcover); 9798385035588 (electronic)
Available at Author Website, WestBow Press, Amazon
About the author
Kimberly Johnson is passionate about making God's Word understandable and applicable to everyday life. Through years of Bible study and teaching, she's seen firsthand the transforming power of the Holy Spirit. "Forever Blooming with Jesus," is her third devotional, showcasing her gift for connecting familiar idioms with relatable stories and biblical truth. Her prayer is that as you read, your faith will blossom and your relationship with Jesus will deepen. Kim lives in Christiansburg, Virginia, with her husband of 42 years. They have four children, five grandchildren, and two toy Australian shepherds. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861988-forever-blooming-with-jesus.
