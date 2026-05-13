Southern Tier Sewing Center Celebrates 25 Years in Business with Anniversary Event Featuring BERNINA Machines

"This event is our way of saying thank you and welcoming both longtime customers and new faces into the store for a fun and engaging day," said Jusine Layman, Owner, Southern Tier Sewing Center. Post this

Throughout the event, guests can explore a full range of BERNINA and bernette sewing machines and speak with knowledgeable staff about features, techniques, and project possibilities. Whether new to sewing or experienced, attendees are encouraged to ask questions and experience the machines firsthand.

"We're proud to celebrate 25 years of serving our community and helping customers bring their creative ideas to life. This event is our way of saying thank you and welcoming both longtime customers and new faces into the store for a fun and engaging day," said Jusine Layman, Owner, Southern Tier Sewing Center.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

For more information, visit https://southerntiersewingcenter.com.

Southern Tier Sewing Center is located at 800 Valley Plaza Dr. in Johnson City, New York.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected]

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