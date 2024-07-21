Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery Welcomes Dr. Melissa Morgan, MD, to Broken Arrow Location

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma – August 1, 2024 – Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery proudly announces the addition of Dr. Melissa Morgan, MD, to its esteemed team of Dermatologists. Dr Morgan is a board-certified Dermatologist and will be accepting appointments at our newly remodeled Broken Arrow location. With over thirty years of expertise in Dermatology, Dr. Morgan brings a wealth of experience in general, cosmetic, and surgical dermatological procedures to serve the community of Broken Arrow and surrounding areas.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla., July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Melissa Morgan completed her medical education and Dermatology residency at prestigious institutions, establishing herself as a leader in the field. Her comprehensive approach to dermatological care includes advanced treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and skin cancer. She is also highly skilled in cosmetic procedures including Botox, fillers, and laser treatments, providing patients with personalized care to achieve optimal skin health and appearance.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Melissa Morgan to our Broken Arrow location," said Dr. Alison Fischer, MD Founder and Medical Director of Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery. "Her extensive experience and dedication to patient care align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional dermatological services to the community."
Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery is committed to expanding access to high-quality dermatological care across Oklahoma. With a focus on both medical and cosmetic Dermatology, the clinic offers comprehensive treatments tailored to individual patient needs. From common skin conditions to complex dermatological concerns, the clinic's board-certified dermatologists and skilled staff provide compassionate care and effective solutions.
Broken Arrow, known for its vibrant and growing community and commitment to health and wellness, serves as an ideal location for Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery's newest expansion. The clinic's presence in Broken Arrow underscores its dedication to meeting the dermatological needs of local residents, ensuring they receive top-tier care without leaving their community.
For more information about Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery and to schedule an appointment with Dr. Melissa Morgan, please visit www.dermatologyok.com/ or call (918) 770-4599.
About Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery: Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery is a leading dermatology practice dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate care to patients in Oklahoma. With a focus on medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology, the clinic offers advanced treatments for various skin conditions, supported by a team of experienced dermatologists and staff.
Contact: Jessica Paddock Marketing Manager Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery Email: [email protected] Phone: (918) 760-07000
