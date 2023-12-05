SouthWest Water Company Expands its Headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas

"It's our mission to see local companies prosper. This expansion aligns with our commitment to fostering a thriving business ecosystem, creating job opportunities and enhancing the overall quality of life in our community," said Elizabeth Huff, Sugar Land's economic development and tourism director. Post this

SouthWest Water Company's new facility was formerly occupied by Minute Maid. The eight-story building, which was remodeled in 2019, is within walking distance of over 20 restaurants, a 300-room full-service Marriott Hotel & Conference Center and a 1.4-acre pedestrian plaza.

To facilitate the lease agreement, Sugar Land Development Corporation (SLDC), an economic development corporation governed by a Board of Directors, provided SouthWest Water Company with a $1 million incentive, payable over two fiscal years.

"It's our mission to see our local companies prosper," said Economic Development and Tourism Director for Sugar Land, Elizabeth Huff. "This expansion aligns with our commitment to fostering a thriving business ecosystem, creating job opportunities and enhancing the overall quality of life in our community."

Located 20 minutes southwest of downtown Houston, Sugar Land is home to 8.9 million square feet of industrial property, 8 million square feet of retail and 7.9 million square feet of office real estate. Robust infrastructure such as the I-69/US 59 highway facilitates transportation into the eastern parts of Texas, while an array of deep-water access ports, railways, and regional/international airports are accessible within an hour's drive. With no corporate or personal income tax, the region offers a broad range of incentives and financing options for companies seeking to expand.

SouthWest Water Company owns and operates regulated water and wastewater systems in seven states including Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas. More than 500,000 people depend on SouthWest Water for high-quality, reliable service. Additional information may be found on the company's website: http://www.swwc.com.

The Sugar Land Office of Economic Development (SLOED) serves as Sugar Land Texas' economic development organization. SLOED focuses on cultivating a thriving business community, driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life within the region through industries including life sciences, advanced manufacturing, business and professional services and information technology. For more information visit: http://www.sugarlandecodev.com.

