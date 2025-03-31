Southwire Company Joins the Vinyl Sustainability Council

Georgia-based wire and cable leader joins effort to advance sustainability in the vinyl industry

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is proud to announce Southwire as its newest member. Southwire specializes in the production of wire and cable used in the transmission and distribution of electricity and employs over 10,000 workers across 64 locations. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Carrolton, Georgia.

"We are proud to welcome Southwire into the VSC," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "Southwire's position as a preeminent wire and cable manufacturer will enhance our collective efforts towards innovation and sustainability. We look forward to their participation and contributions to the VSC."

"We are excited to join the VSC and align ourselves with other companies in the PVC industry working towards a more sustainable future," said Sal Porras, Director of PVC Compound at Southwire. "Joining this network will give us opportunities to tap into industry innovation and lend our position as leaders in wire and cable to ensure that our PVC usage delivers quality and sustainable products."

Southwire is the first organization to join the VSC in 2025, following eight new members in 2024 and fifteen new members in 2023.

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

About Southwire

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8.4B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit http://www.southwire.com.

