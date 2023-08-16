Souto Foods Selects Made4net Warehouse Management System to Manage Growing Food Wholesale Business

Modern WMS solution will improve inventory accuracy, productivity, throughput and customer satisfaction

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Souto Foods, a prominent wholesale distributor of authentic Hispanic Foods. Souto Foods has chosen Made4net's WarehouseExpert WMS to streamline their distribution operations and support their rapid business growth.

As a division of Alex Lee, Inc., Souto Foods has experienced remarkable success, achieving a staggering 300 percent year-over-year growth for the past five years. With a customer base of over 600 grocers and food service providers across the United States, Souto Foods has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. To accommodate their expanding volume, Souto Foods has expanded their distribution capacity.

Recognizing the need for a modern WMS solution to enhance inventory accuracy, productivity, throughput, and customer satisfaction, Souto Foods selected Made4net as their trusted partner. Made4net's extensive expertise in the food industry, demonstrated by their successful collaborations with prominent grocery and food service customers such as Sprouts, Uber Eats, Fiesta Foods, and Crest Fresh Markets, played a pivotal role in Souto Foods' decision.

Souto Foods will implement Made4net's cloud-based WarehouseExpert at their Norcross, Georgia distribution center. The system will be seamlessly integrated with Honeywell Voice technology and NetSuite ERP, further optimizing their operations. The key benefits that Souto Foods anticipates from this partnership include:

A scalable and configurable system that can adapt to their evolving needs as the company continues to grow.

Streamlined order processing and improved inventory control.

Increased productivity and efficiency among warehouse associates.

Advanced inventory control capabilities, including lot and batch tracking, FIFO/LIFO, expiration date management, and flexible time windows.

Integrated voice picking for enhanced accuracy and speed.

End-to-end tracking and accountability to ensure regulatory compliance and facilitate efficient recalls.

Rapid deployment to minimize disruption and maximize operational efficiency.

Sebastian Souto stated, "We are excited to see the improvements in efficiency and operations with the Made4net system. Improving efficiency and quality of service will enable Souto Foods to continue its rapid growth while better utilizing our current assets."

"We are thrilled to welcome Souto Foods as a valued customer and are excited to collaborate with the extended Alex Lee team," said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. "The partnership between Souto Foods and Made4net represents a significant step forward in optimizing warehouse management processes and ensuring exceptional service delivery for Souto Foods' growing customer base."

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. Visit http://www.made4net.com to learn more.

About Souto Foods, LLC

Established in 2010 in Atlanta, GA, Souto Foods is a privately held distributor of authentic Hispanic foods. The company offers an extensive selection of products from Latin American and Caribbean countries as well as other countries around the globe. Souto Foods supplies customers in GA, NC, SC, AL and TN. Souto Foods, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc. The company focuses on customer satisfaction by offering high quality products and building friendly and professional relationships. For more information, visit: https://www.soutofoods.com/.

About Alex Lee, Inc.

Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that employs approximately 15,000 people. It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, LLC, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets, Souto Foods, a distributor of authentic Hispanic foods, and Import Mex, a distributor of Mexican and Central American products. Alex Lee is also the parent company of Lowes Foods, which includes nearly 85 full-service grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. In addition, Alex Lee, Inc. is the parent company of W. Lee Flowers & Company, which operates approximately 60 IGA and KJ's Market grocery stores and provides wholesale distribution to supermarkets. Alex Lee, Inc. is based in Hickory, NC.

For more information, please visit https://www.alexlee.com/.

Media Contact

Renee Truttmann, EVP Marketing, Made4net, 201-645-4345, [email protected]

SOURCE Made4net