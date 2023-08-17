Sovos Announces Collaboration with KPMG Canada to Provide Best-in-Class Global Tax Determination Solutions and Services

Our technology solutions combined with the largest provincial tax group and leading implementation services from KPMG in Canada will help provide growing businesses with the confidence they need to navigate the increasingly complex tax landscape that comes with cross border expansion. Tweet this

Collaboration with KPMG in Canada will provide Sovos clients with access to a comprehensive suite of tax compliance solutions, including tax determination, reporting and exemption certificate management. Additionally, KPMG in Canada will leverage Sovos' expertise in tax technology and provide their clients with enhanced tax compliance services, including, but not limited to:

Automated, accurate, and comprehensive content supporting the combination of GST/HST/QST/PST rates and rules applying across Canada as well as VAT coverage across the world.

as well as VAT coverage across the world. Consolidated data for accurate tax calculation within a single system and leveraging certified adapters for Oracle and other ERP, ecommerce and purchasing systems.

Lower costs, simplified operations, reduction in negative impacts to cash flow and decreased risk of penalties.

"It's wonderful to expand our working relationship with KPMG by entering into this collaboration agreement," said Jonathan Eisner, vice president, global alliances and chief channel officer, Sovos. "Our technology solutions combined with the largest provincial tax group and leading implementation services from KPMG in Canada will help provide growing businesses with the confidence they need to navigate the increasingly complex tax landscape that comes with cross border expansion."

The collaboration between Sovos and KPMG in Canada is expected to have a positive impact on the tax compliance industry, as businesses seek to navigate increasingly complex and ever-changing regulatory requirements.

To learn more about the collaboration, or Sovos Global Tax Determination, visit http://www.sovos.com.

About Sovos

Sovos provides businesses with the confidence needed to navigate an increasingly regulated world. Offering a modern, IT driven response to compliance, Sovos' solutions are scalable, reliable and secure and provide a great user experience. Sovos has more than 100,000 customers, including half the Fortune 500, as well as businesses of every size operating in more than 70 countries. The company's SaaS products and proprietary Sovos S1 Platform integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout the Americas and Europe and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Sovos