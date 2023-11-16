Sovos Approved as an IRS Modernized e-File (MeF) Business Provider for 1042 Returns

Using Sovos to file 1042 returns is the most seamless and efficient way to ensure compliance with IRS standards. Post this

"The switch to requiring e-File only for 1042 has flown under the radar a bit but is about to become a big concern for businesses needing to file their returns," said Steve Sprague, chief product & strategy officer, Sovos. "The process for registering to file your own returns is a lengthy and arduous one and most organizations are already behind in the process. Using Sovos to file 1042 returns is the most seamless and efficient way to ensure compliance with IRS standards."

Sovos' technology suite and industry expertise enable businesses to confidently navigate the ever-changing landscape of regulatory requirements. Although the new electronic filing requirements do not require 94x returns to be filed electronically, Sovos leverages its advanced technology and expertise for electronic filings for all federal withholding tax returns.

"The industry has been grappling with the challenges posed by electronic filing requirements, particularly for 1042 returns," said Wendy Walker, solution principal, Sovos. "With Sovos' approval as an IRS Modernized e-File Business Provider, we emerge as the go-to solution for businesses seeking comprehensive tax filing services. This solidifies our commitment to excellence and underscores the trust our clients can place in us."

For more information about your 94x and 1042 e-filings, reach out to Sovos.

