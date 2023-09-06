Sovos Bolsters Executive Team to Drive Innovation and Growth, Delivering True Confidence to Customers Navigating Complex Digital and Cross-Border Regulatory Environments

We are excited to welcome Alice and Eva to our executive leadership team and leverage their experience in helping scale our organization and drive much higher levels of value for current and future clients and partners. Tweet this

"Sovos is transforming the way companies approach regulatory compliance for the better. Operating without friction or fear of penalty from governments in today's complex regulatory world requires best-in-class solutions and services," says Katwan. "Our job at Sovos is to allow customers to focus on what they do best with the confidence that we have their regulatory compliance needs covered today, and for whatever tomorrow brings. I can't wait to help Sovos drive innovation at scale."

Krauss will focus on aligning the organization, driving change management, business process re-engineering, internal and external transformation initiatives to best serve its customers as the world of regulatory compliance continues to increase the burden on corporations, large and small. In her previous role with Sovos, Eva served as general manager for the enterprise sales tax line of business. Prior to rejoining Sovos, Eva led global transformation for Accenture, Dell EMC and Pegasystems, where she partnered with executive leadership to focus the corporate strategy and transform the go-to-market functions. This experience will be instrumental in helping Sovos transform our business to serve the evolving needs of customers.

"The complexities of today's regulatory environments require that businesses not only stay current, but a step ahead. This is the advantage that Sovos brings to its customers," said Krauss. "Make no mistake, governments are not standing still. Digitization continues to drive change and the ability to meet the needs of our customers is directly tied to our capacity to transform our business faster and more efficiently than ever before."

