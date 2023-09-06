Sovos Bolsters Executive Team to Drive Innovation and Growth, Delivering True Confidence to Customers Navigating Complex Digital and Cross-Border Regulatory Environments

As President of Revenue and Chief Transformation Officer, two industry veterans bring additional depth of global cloud-based enterprise platform IT experience to fuel delivery of compliance solutions
ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global compliance technology solutions and services provider Sovos today announced the addition of two technology industry veterans to its executive leadership team. In these newly created roles, Alice Katwan joins Sovos as president of revenue and Eva Krauss returns to Sovos as chief transformation officer. Both will be charged with accelerating innovation as the industry shifts from a category of highly fragmented proliferation point solutions to one that requires a global system of record that is highly interoperable with other mission-critical ERPs, business processes, and eCommerce platforms.
"Sovos solves serious problems, ones that impact not just the bottom line, but also a company's ability to conduct commerce across borders, and to maintain compliance and data protection in an already heavily regulated – and becoming more so every day - world," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO, Sovos. "To solve these problems, our ability to scale and be an innovator and transformation leader for our customers and the entire industry is essential. We are excited to welcome Alice and Eva to our executive leadership team and leverage their experience in helping scale our organization and drive much higher levels of value for current and future clients and partners."
Katwan brings over 25 years of go-to-market, operations, and board experience for high growth companies. She joins Sovos most recently from Twilio, where she served as general manager and senior vice president for North America. Prior to that, she held the position of senior vice president of North American Sales at both Salesforce and Genesys, where she helped lead the transformation from an on-premise company to a cloud-based solutions provider. As Katwan joins the executive leadership team at Sovos, she will lead and scale the company's sales, marketing, alliances and commerce teams. She will work across functional areas to elevate the company's go-to-market capabilities and ensure a seamless customer experience for customers seeking a single holistic platform for regulatory compliance.
"Sovos is transforming the way companies approach regulatory compliance for the better. Operating without friction or fear of penalty from governments in today's complex regulatory world requires best-in-class solutions and services," says Katwan. "Our job at Sovos is to allow customers to focus on what they do best with the confidence that we have their regulatory compliance needs covered today, and for whatever tomorrow brings. I can't wait to help Sovos drive innovation at scale."
Krauss will focus on aligning the organization, driving change management, business process re-engineering, internal and external transformation initiatives to best serve its customers as the world of regulatory compliance continues to increase the burden on corporations, large and small. In her previous role with Sovos, Eva served as general manager for the enterprise sales tax line of business. Prior to rejoining Sovos, Eva led global transformation for Accenture, Dell EMC and Pegasystems, where she partnered with executive leadership to focus the corporate strategy and transform the go-to-market functions. This experience will be instrumental in helping Sovos transform our business to serve the evolving needs of customers.
"The complexities of today's regulatory environments require that businesses not only stay current, but a step ahead. This is the advantage that Sovos brings to its customers," said Krauss. "Make no mistake, governments are not standing still. Digitization continues to drive change and the ability to meet the needs of our customers is directly tied to our capacity to transform our business faster and more efficiently than ever before."
About Sovos
Sovos provides businesses with the confidence needed to navigate an increasingly regulated world. Offering a modern, IT driven response to compliance, Sovos' solutions are scalable, reliable and secure and provide a great user experience. Sovos has more than 100,000 customers, including half the Fortune 500, as well as businesses of every size operating in more than 70 countries. The company's cloud-based solutions integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout the Americas and Europe and is owned by Hg and TA Associates.
