Sovos' Christiaan van der Valk Named Vice Chair of GENA

"Christiaan van der Valk is a world-renowned expert in the field of e-invoicing, evidenced by this elevation to a leadership role in this important industry association," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO, Sovos. "Having experts close to the pulse of policy decision making and change ensures that Sovos remains a trusted partner for our customers – one who continues to deliver the right blend of solutions to meet their global e-invoicing needs."

An internationally recognized voice on e-business strategy, law, policy, best practices and commercial issues, van der Valk previously served as Chair of the Public Policy and Compliance Working Group at GENA for 11 years. He also holds a leadership role at the Digitalization Dialogue of the Inter-American Centre of Tax Administrations (CIAT). He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and has been recognized by numerous associations for his contributions.

"It has been amazing to be a part of such a collaborative group and to truly make a difference in the e-invoicing world," said van der Valk. "In this new leadership role, my goal is to continue making significant contributions to the global highway construction of more efficient B2B data exchange."

About Sovos

Sovos is a global provider of tax, compliance and trust solutions and services that enable businesses to navigate an increasingly regulated world with true confidence. Purpose-built for always-on compliance capabilities, our scalable IT-driven solutions meet the demands of an evolving and complex global regulatory landscape. Sovos' cloud-based software platform provides an unparalleled level of integration with business applications and government compliance processes.

More than 100,000 customers in 100+ countries – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos for their compliance needs. Sovos annually processes more than three billion transactions across 19,000 global tax jurisdictions. Bolstered by a robust partner program more than 400 strong, Sovos brings to bear an unrivaled global network for companies across industries and geographies. Founded in 1979, Sovos has operations across the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

