Sovos Names Chris Clinton Its New Chief Partner Officer

"The partner ecosystem is strategic to our core mission of delivering innovative and transformative solutions to global customers," said Alice Katwan, president of revenue, Sovos. "Chris' extensive experience across all facets of the channel make him the ideal person to lead this area of our business and we are excited to welcome him as part of our executive team."

Clinton joins Sovos most recently from Appian where he served as vice president global strategic partners. Prior to joining Appian, he held senior partner leadership positions at Blue Prism, SAP, Citrix, EMC/RSA, and Blackbaud owning global partner programs, operations, recruitment, marketing, business development, and partner sales.

"There is absolutely no better way to scale in the enterprise than through the development of strong partnerships and leveraging these relationships to execute real business change," said Clinton. "The opportunity to work with Sovos' outstanding team of technology and regulatory experts to build and deliver go-to-market solutions is endless. I am incredibly excited to lead this charge and keep partners at the forefront of all that we do."

About Sovos

Sovos provides businesses with the confidence needed to navigate an increasingly regulated world. Offering a modern, IT driven response to compliance, Sovos' solutions are scalable, reliable and secure and provide a great user experience. Sovos has more than 100,000 customers, including half the Fortune 500, as well as businesses of every size operating in more than 70 countries. The company's cloud-based solutions integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout the Americas and Europe and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

