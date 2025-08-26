Sovos ShipCompliant and Awtomic Partner to Power the Next Generation of Wine Clubs on Shopify

"By integrating our trusted compliance solutions with Awtomic's modern, Shopify-native technology, we're helping wineries build operational confidence and consumer loyalty in equal measure." Post this

"DtC is a growth engine for the wine industry, and compliance is the guardrail that keeps it running smoothly. This partnership is about giving wineries the tools to sell like the best ecommerce brands in the world—while never losing sight of compliance," said Anthony Orig, senior technical partner manager at Sovos ShipCompliant. "By integrating our trusted compliance solutions with Awtomic's modern, Shopify-native technology, we're helping wineries build operational confidence and consumer loyalty in equal measure."

Designed for wineries ready to embrace the future, Awtomic blends the nuances of traditional wine clubs with cutting-edge subscription technology. From allocations and vaulted card capabilities to the most advanced Shopify POS for tasting rooms, the platform helps wineries operate efficiently while preserving the luxury, white glove experience that wine club members value.

"At Awtomic, our mission is to help wineries deliver modern, personalized experiences that delight their members while keeping operations simple and efficient," said Emily Yuhas, founder & CEO, Awtomic. "Partnering with Sovos ShipCompliant means our clients can confidently grow their direct-to-consumer wine shipping business on Shopify, knowing that compliance and reporting are fully covered. This integration isn't just about technology—it's about empowering wineries to innovate, connect with the next generation of wine lovers, and build lasting relationships with their members."

With this integration, Sovos ShipCompliant expands its network of over 60 technology partners, further solidifying its role as the leading compliance solution for the beverage alcohol industry.

About Sovos

Sovos is transforming tax compliance from a business requirement to a force for growth. Our flagship product, the Sovos Compliance Cloud platform, enables businesses to identify, determine, and report on every tax obligation across the globe. Sovos processes 16 billion+ transactions per year, helping companies scale their compliance strategy in almost 200 countries.

More than 100,000 customers – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos' tax and regulatory expertise and unparalleled integration with their business applications. Learn more at sovos.com.

About Sovos ShipCompliant

The leader in automated alcohol beverage compliance tools for 20 years, providing a full suite of cloud-based solutions to wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, distributors and retailers to ensure they meet all federal and state regulations for direct-to-consumer and three-tier distribution. ShipCompliant's solutions reduce risk, lessen the burden of compliance, accelerate bringing products to market and enable revenue growth. With 60+ partner integrations, Sovos ShipCompliant leads a robust ecosystem of technology partnerships, enabling powerful complementary solutions. For more information, visit https://sovos.com/shipcompliant and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Awtomic

Awtomic empowers innovative wineries to unlock the full potential of Shopify for their wine clubs and DTC channels. With a deep understanding of winery technology needs and extensive expertise in subscription ecommerce, we bridge tradition and innovation. Our platform supports tasting room and white-glove experiences while equipping wineries with modern ecommerce tools, best-in-class retention strategies, and cutting-edge growth practices.

Media Contact

Julia Forschino, Rosen Group on behalf of Sovos ShipCompliant, 1 2038291557, [email protected], https://sovos.com/shipcompliant/

