Sovos ShipCompliant and Winehub.io Announce Strategic Shopify Integration

"As the regulatory landscape continues to become more complex, our mission is to provide technology that not only keeps wineries compliant but also enables them to grow with confidence," said Anthony Orig, senior technical partner manager at Sovos. "Partnering with WineHub.io expands our ecosystem with a best-in-class platform that meets the evolving needs of modern wine businesses."

With continuous updates and expert support from Sovos ShipCompliant, the integration ensures that wineries stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements—future-proofing their operations and positioning them for long-term success.

"Direct-to-consumer channels continue to be a critical market for wineries. They need tools that are both powerful and easy to use to stay compliant while simultaneously delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Benjamin Gibson, CEO & Founder, WineHub.io. "As a Sovos ShipCompliant partner, WineHub.io is now even better positioned to deliver on customer experience and business expansion, rather than navigating the complexities of compliance management."

This integration adds to Sovos ShipCompliant's robust network of 60+ technology partnerships, reinforcing its position as the go-to compliance solution in the beverage alcohol industry.

About Sovos

Sovos is transforming tax compliance from a business requirement to a force for growth. Our flagship product, the Sovos Compliance Cloud platform, enables businesses to identify, determine, and report on every tax obligation across the globe. Sovos processes 16 billion+ transactions per year, helping companies scale their compliance strategy in almost 200 countries.

More than 100,000 customers – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos' tax and regulatory expertise and unparalleled integration with their business applications. Learn more at sovos.com.

Sovos ShipCompliant has been the leader in automated alcohol beverage compliance tools for 20 years, providing a full suite of cloud-based solutions to wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, distributors and retailers to ensure they meet all federal and state regulations for direct-to-consumer and three-tier distribution. ShipCompliant's solutions reduce risk, lessen the burden of compliance, accelerate bringing products to market and enable revenue growth. With 60+ partner integrations, Sovos ShipCompliant leads a robust ecosystem of technology partnerships, enabling powerful complementary solutions. For more information, visit https://sovos.com/shipcompliant and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About WineHub.io

Winehub.io is the global leader in wine and spirits commerce built for Shopify. With Winehub.io, wineries, distilleries and beverage merchants can leverage the power of Shopify's immense ecosystem and ensure continuity of features and service when migrating from built for niche systems. Winehub.io has all critical features the industry is used to across wine clubs, general subscriptions, loyalty programs, referrals, allocation offers, customer portals and more. To discover wineries are converting their DTC platform to Winehub every week – visit www.winehub.io

