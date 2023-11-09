Sovos Tax Determination Solution Wins Confeb Award for Seventh Consecutive Year

Being recognized as the best strategic solution provider in the tax and compliance industry for seven consecutive years in one of the world's largest, and most complicated economies is a great source of pride for our company. Post this

"Being recognized as the best strategic solution provider in the tax and compliance industry for seven consecutive years in one of the world's largest, and most complicated economies is a great source of pride for our company, " said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO, Sovos. "It underscores the commitment we've made to our partners in the region to always be out in front when it comes to innovation and service. As things continue to evolve, they know they can count on Sovos to be a step ahead."

Sovos was also featured prominently in the "Best Margin Simulator" category, which recognizes exemplary corporate initiatives that revolutionize fiscal and tax administration practices. This year's recipient, the Casas Bahia Group, used Sovos to support the simulation of margin applied throughout the supply chain, including purchase price formation, negotiating with suppliers and supporting the commercial team's demands. The project consists of a platform that allows the commercial team and the tax department to calculate the profit margin of products and evaluate the impacts of taxation on these products.

"We use Sovos to absorb the data for our simulations. To be able to count on all the tax intelligence that this product offers us is a fundamental part of our project," said Robson Yoshio Kawaguchi, senior tax analyst, Grupo Casas Bahia.

"Sovos provides a strategic solution that calculates and determines tax amounts for companies, in full compliance with current legislation," said Paulo Zirnberger de Castro, country manager at Sovos Brasil. "We allow companies to carry out tax simulations, evaluating the tax burden in real-time and thus ensuring decision-making with better margins. The Confeb Award is a testament to the continued quality of our solution and the direct impact it brings to business."

Held on October 30, the Confeb Award is an initiative promoted annually by Live University, a school whose objectives are to train executives in the tax and fiscal area. The Confeb board is made up of executives, including CFOs, tax directors, vice-presidents and CEOs of large companies operating in Brazil.

