Sovos Tees Up Partnership with PGA TOUR Pro Denny McCarthy

"In business as in golf, it's all about surrounding yourself with the right people," said PGA TOUR pro Denny McCarthy. "My longstanding relationship with Sovos' executive team drives my desire to bring their message of confidence and integrity to the world." Post this

McCarthy is currently ranked 34th in the Official Golf World Rankings and is fully exempt into all 2024 PGA TOUR Signature Events as well as the Masters Tournament. His lone start in the fall came at the RSM Classic where he finished T-5, capping his strongest season yet. During the 2023-24 season, McCarthy earned eight Top 10 finishes, including a Runner-Up at The Memorial. A resident of Jupiter, FL, Denny was a two-time All-American at UVA and earned a spot in the 2015 U.S. Open where he posted the second-lowest score by an amateur in the field.

"As one of the most exciting young players on the PGA TOUR, Denny is well-known for his ability to come through in the clutch, a skill he shares with Sovos," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO, Sovos. "He is a tremendously skilled golfer and an inspirational person who carries himself with professionalism and dignity on and off the course. It's an honor to have him represent the Sovos brand and we can't wait to be part of his continued success in the year ahead."

About Sovos

Sovos is a global provider of tax, compliance, and trust solutions and services that enable businesses to navigate an increasingly regulated world with true confidence. Purpose-built for always-on compliance capabilities, our scalable IT-driven solutions meet the demands of an evolving and complex global regulatory landscape. Sovos' cloud-based software platform provides an unparalleled level of integration with business applications and government compliance processes.

More than 100,000 customers in 100+ countries – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos for their compliance needs. Sovos annually processes more than three billion transactions across 19,000 global tax jurisdictions. Bolstered by a robust partner program more than 400 strong, Sovos brings to bear an unrivaled global network for companies across industries and geographies. Founded in 1979, Sovos has operations across the Americas and Europe and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information, visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

