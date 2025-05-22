SOVRA and Edilex Launch First Fully Integrated, Real-Time Compliant Procurement and Contracting Solution--Bringing Peace of Mind to Public Agencies

"For the first time, procurement and legal are fully connected, in one platform, in real time, without barriers." Post this

Procurement and Legal Working as One

This integration unifies every step of the procurement process—from intake to solicitation, evaluation, and contract execution—embedding legal guardrails along the way.

Benefits for Procurement Professionals

Regulation-ready RFx and contracts using public-sector-specific templates.

Real-time updates to clauses and templates from Edilex's legal team.

Built-in approval workflows for smoother collaboration.

Clause libraries that support consistency and risk mitigation.

Transparent audit trails for accountability and compliance.

Peace of mind in volatile times, with automatic updates that keep documents compliant as regulations shift, including recent tariff changes.

Expanded Capabilities for Edilex Customers

Edilex clients now access a full end-to-end solution beyond legal drafting. Within the SOVRA environment, they can:

Manage the full source-to-contract lifecycle in one system.

Connect with over one million suppliers via North America's largest public sector network.

largest public sector network. Ensure centralized records and full audit trails for every step.

Collaborate faster across procurement and legal—without switching tools.

A Game-Changer for Public Procurement

"This integration changes everything," said Thierry Jaffry, Chief Growth Officer at SOVRA. "For the first time, procurement and legal are fully connected, in one platform, in real time, without barriers. It is a one-of-a-kind solution built for the realities of public agencies today: tighter budgets, higher stakes, and constant change. We are giving teams the power to move faster, stay compliant, and deliver results with total confidence."

"Legalflo was built for public sector legal workflows," said Gabriel Morency, Chief Executive Officer at Edilex. "Through this partnership, we are delivering real-time compliance, backed by our team of legal experts who proactively update every clause and template. During the recent tariff policy changes, for example, our clients stayed fully compliant without lifting a finger. That is the kind of assurance public procurement teams can rely on, no matter how fast things change."

A Smarter Way to Serve the Public Sector

SOVRA already supports over 7,000 public agencies and connects them with more than one million suppliers across North America. By embedding Edilex's legal automation into its platform, SOVRA enables faster, safer, and more confident procurement—ensuring every document and decision aligns with regulatory requirements.

The integrated solution is now available to public agencies across North America.

To learn more or book a demo, visit http://www.sovra.com

About SOVRA

SOVRA represents the culmination of over twenty years of mdf commerce's expertise and innovation, integrating the strengths of industry-leading brands like Bidnet Direct, Periscope, and Merx. Serving over 7,000 buyers and connecting them with more than one million suppliers across North America, SOVRA delivers the most advanced public procurement solutions available. Focusing on transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness, SOVRA empowers governments to optimize every tax dollar and deliver exceptional community services. Discover how SOVRA can transform your procurement processes by visiting http://www.sovra.com.

About Edilex

Edilex is a legal technology company that empowers public sector teams to generate, manage, and approve compliant procurement documents using streamlined and intelligent tools. Its flagship solution, Legalflo, offers pre-vetted templates, clause libraries, and legal updates that support secure, efficient, and regulation-ready public procurement. Visit http://www.edilex.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, SOVRA, 450-449-0102, [email protected], https://www.sovra.com/

Jean-François L'Ecuyer, Edilex, 514-745-5410, [email protected], https://edilex.com/en/

SOURCE SOVRA