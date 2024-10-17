SOVRA Appoints Mike Cook as Chief Product Officer to Drive Innovation and Shape the Future of Public Procurement

"At SOVRA, our mission is to empower public sector professionals to do their best work, and Mike's experience and innovative mindset are the perfect match to drive that mission forward." Post this

Cook's appointment signals a bold step forward in SOVRA's journey to becoming the go-to platform for government procurement teams. As a seasoned executive who has held leadership roles at Icertis, Ivalua, and KPMG, Cook's expertise spans every corner of the procurement process—from digital transformation and technology implementation to complex Source-to-Pay strategies. In his most recent role as CEO & Founder of MPC Consulting, he provided strategic guidance and advisory services to public sector entities navigating the complexities of procurement and supply chain optimization.

"At SOVRA, our mission is to empower public sector professionals to do their best work, and Mike's experience and innovative mindset are the perfect match to drive that mission forward," said Luc Filiatreault, Chief Executive Officer of mdf commerce. "He understands the nuanced needs of public sector teams and has a proven track record of building technology solutions that solve real-world challenges. We're excited to have him on board as we continue to set a new standard for government technology."

Delivering Value, One Innovation at a Time

As Chief Product Officer, Cook will oversee SOVRA's product strategy, focusing on designing and delivering user-friendly solutions that streamline procurement, enhance transparency, and embrace advanced technologies to create positive outcomes for communities. His immediate priorities include accelerating product innovation, integrating and enhancing AI and data analytics, and expanding SOVRA's offerings to provide a unified suite of tools that supports the entire procurement lifecycle.

"Public procurement is at a critical juncture where innovation is no longer just a nice-to-have; it's essential for delivering the accountability and efficiency that governments and communities demand," said Cook. "I'm thrilled to join SOVRA at this exciting stage, where we have the opportunity to shape the future of procurement for governments across North America. My goal is to ensure our solutions are not just meeting the needs of today's procurement teams but anticipating the challenges of tomorrow."

A Track Record of Transformational Leadership

Cook's career has been marked by a relentless focus on driving transformational change within the public sector. At Icertis, he served as General Manager for the Public Sector, where he developed and led strategic initiatives to build new government solutions, grow the business, and expand into new markets. Prior to that, he headed the public sector division at Ivalua and served as a Director at KPMG, where he advised public sector organizations on procurement optimization and digital transformation strategies.

Cook has been involved in over 10 State and large agency implementations of complex procurement systems. His unique combination of vision, execution, and public sector expertise will help elevate SOVRA's product and implementation strategy to the next level.

About SOVRA

SOVRA represents over 20 years of mdf commerce's expertise and innovation, integrating the strengths of industry-leading brands like BidNet Direct, Periscope, and Merx. Serving over 7,000 buyers and connecting them with more than 1,000,000 suppliers across North America, SOVRA delivers the most advanced procurement solutions available. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness, SOVRA empowers governments to optimize every tax dollar and deliver exceptional community services. Discover how SOVRA can transform your procurement processes by visiting http://www.sovra.com.

