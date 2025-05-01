SOVRA Builds on Summit Success with Launch of Advisory Board, Appoints Gary Lambert as Inaugural Member

"We didn't create an Advisory Board just to have one. We created it to drive measurable impact." Post this

As a nationally recognized procurement expert and three-time recipient of the prestigious Manuel Carballo Award for Excellence in Public Service, Lambert has consistently demonstrated an ability to drive operational excellence while balancing innovation and fiscal responsibility, qualities critical to SOVRA's mission of empowering government procurement teams.

"Public procurement is undergoing a critical transformation, and it's more important than ever to have solutions that are deeply informed by the realities agencies face every day," said Lambert. "I'm excited to work with SOVRA to help shape offerings that truly meet the evolving needs of the public sector."

The SOVRA Advisory Board will serve as an essential forum for capturing the customer's voice, providing candid feedback, and ensuring that SOVRA's research, development, and strategic initiatives stay grounded in the real-world challenges and opportunities facing state and local governments, higher education, and public sector organizations across North America.

"We didn't create an Advisory Board just to have one. We created it to drive measurable impact," said Luc Filiatreault, Chief Executive Officer at SOVRA. "Gary's appointment reflects our continuing commitment to build unparalleled expertise, ensuring that our roadmap is shaped by the people who understand public procurement best, those who live it."

The creation of the Advisory Board marks a pivotal chapter in SOVRA's growth, reinforcing its commitment to delivering smarter, outcome-focused solutions for public procurement. Additional board members will be announced in the coming months.

About SOVRA

SOVRA represents the culmination of over twenty years of mdf commerce's expertise and innovation, integrating the strengths of industry-leading brands like bidnet direct, Periscope, and Merx. Serving over 7,000 buyers and connecting them with more than one million suppliers across North America, SOVRA delivers the most advanced public procurement solutions available. Focusing on transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness, SOVRA empowers governments to optimize every tax dollar and deliver exceptional community services.

Discover how SOVRA can transform your procurement processes by visiting http://www.sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, SOVRA, 800-835-4603, [email protected], https://www.sovra.com/

SOURCE SOVRA