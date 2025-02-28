SOVRA Earns Spot on the 2025 GovTech 100 List, Celebrating Excellence in Public Sector Innovation

"Being included in the GovTech 100 is not just a validation of our work, it's motivation to continue innovating and supporting our customers and the communities they serve." Post this

"This honor speaks to the heart of what SOVRA is all about," said Thierry Jaffry, Chief Growth Officer at SOVRA. "We've built our reputation of working closely with public sector leaders, understanding their unique challenges, and delivering real solutions. Being included in the GovTech 100 is not just a validation of our work, it's motivation to continue innovating and supporting our customers and the communities they serve."

SOVRA's recognition follows a pivotal year for the company, marked by an acquisition by KKR, a new brand identity, new strategic partnerships, and significant product advancements. However, through all the changes, SOVRA's mission remains clear: powering the critical work of public procurement.

Looking ahead, 2025 promises to be a transformative year for SOVRA as the company accelerates innovation and expands its product offerings.

"Our product roadmap is the most ambitious it's ever been," said Mike Cook, Chief Product Officer at SOVRA. "We're harnessing the power of AI, automation, and predictive analytics to help governments streamline processes and elevate citizen services. What's most exciting is how these developments will create tangible improvements for governments and their vendors. There's so much more to come, and we're just getting started."

As SOVRA celebrates this recognition, we remain deeply committed to fostering long-term partnerships with the public sector.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA represents the culmination of over twenty years of mdf commerce's expertise and innovation, integrating the strengths of industry-leading brands like Bidnet Direct, Periscope, and Merx. Serving over 7,000 buyers and connecting them with more than one million suppliers across North America, SOVRA delivers the most advanced public procurement solutions available. Focusing on transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness, SOVRA empowers governments to optimize every tax dollar and deliver exceptional community services. Discover how SOVRA can transform your procurement processes by visiting http://www.sovra.com.

