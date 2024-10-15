SOVRA Expands Procurement Innovation Across California, Empowering Public Sector Agencies and Supporting Local Economies

"Our platform creates new opportunities for local and small businesses while helping governments maximize every taxpayer dollar to serve their communities better." Post this

A Growing Footprint in the Bay Area

California agencies, including Port of Oakland, City of Mountain View, City of Fremont, the City of Hayward, and the City of Livermore, rely on SOVRA to simplify procurement, promote diversity, and optimize public funds. Across the Bay Area, agencies benefit from a robust vendor ecosystem, with 1,309 small and disadvantaged businesses participating through SOVRA's platform—expanding local economic opportunities and ensuring equitable access to government contracts.

"We are excited to support California's public sector with tools that empower agencies to run efficient, inclusive procurement processes," said Thierry Jaffry, Chief Growth Officer of SOVRA. "Our platform creates new opportunities for local and small businesses while helping governments maximize every taxpayer dollar to serve their communities better."

With 25,367 active vendors across California, including 9,580 local businesses, SOVRA demonstrates its ability to build stronger supplier networks and promote local engagement. This alignment between procurement practices and community impact is core to SOVRA's mission to help governments achieve both fiscal and social goals.

Supporting Critical Infrastructure Projects Through Strategic Growth

In addition to procurement, SOVRA has expanded its capabilities by acquiring California-based EcoInteractive, a cloud-based SaaS provider specializing in capital planning and project management. This strategic integration enables public sector agencies to manage complex infrastructure projects more effectively by providing tools for data-driven decision-making, improved collaboration, and optimized program outcomes.

From procurement to capital planning, SOVRA now offers a seamless, end-to-end solution that supports governments in delivering critical infrastructure efficiently and transparently. This strategic growth reflects SOVRA's commitment to innovation and ensures that public sector professionals have the right tools to navigate today's challenges and build for the future.

A Platform Designed for the Public Sector

SOVRA's industry-leading tools, including electronic bid submission, automated bid evaluations, compliance tracking, and intelligent supplier recommendations—are designed to address the complexities of public procurement while empowering local vendors. SOVRA's 360-degree procurement approach enables seamless vendor onboarding, transparent sourcing, and faster procurement cycles by connecting governments and suppliers through a user-friendly platform.

About SOVRA

SOVRA represents over 20 years of mdf commerce's expertise and innovation, integrating the strengths of industry-leading brands like BidNet Direct, Periscope, Merx, and EcoInteractive. Serving over 7,000 buyers and connecting them with more than 1,000,000 suppliers across North America, SOVRA delivers the most advanced procurement solutions available. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness, SOVRA empowers governments to optimize every tax dollar and deliver exceptional community services. Discover how SOVRA can transform your procurement processes by visiting http://www.sovra.com.

