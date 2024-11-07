SOVRA Expands Public Procurement Capabilities in Canada, Delivering Comprehensive Solutions for Government Efficiency

SOVRA (formerly Merx) reinforces its role in Canadian public procurement with expanded capabilities and a vision to drive greater transparency and value for the public sector.
MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOVRA, the leading eProcurement platform from mdf commerce, is proud to announce its continued growth and expanded services nationwide. Formerly known as Merx, SOVRA is enhancing its platform to offer a comprehensive Source-to-Contract solution for Canadian public sector clients, helping over 3,000 organizations streamline procurement, manage supplier relationships, and easily ensure compliance.
Headquartered in Montreal, SOVRA is well-established in the Canadian market, facilitating connections between 212,100 active vendors and the public sector community. So far in 2024, SOVRA has supported its Canadian customers with posting, awarding, and managing over 3,000 solicitations. Major clients nationwide include the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, the City of Ottawa, the City of Winnipeg, the University of Calgary, SaskPower, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, and the Toronto Transit Commission.
"For years, Merx was seen primarily as a publishing portal for RFPs, but we've evolved far beyond that," said Thierry Jaffry, Chief Growth Officer of SOVRA. "Our transformation to SOVRA represents a renewed commitment to the Canadian public sector, offering a comprehensive source-to-contract solution that empowers procurement teams to manage the entire process seamlessly, efficiently, and with greater impact for their communities.
Building on a Legacy of Public Sector Commitment
SOVRA's platform combines the strengths of leading procurement platforms, creating a one-stop solution tailored for Canadian government and public sector organizations. By streamlining the source-to-contract process, from supplier sourcing and onboarding to contract management and compliance, SOVRA's platform helps public procurement teams operate more effectively. SOVRA reduces the administrative burdens that can hinder their efforts, enabling teams to spend more time focusing on mission-critical work.
A Future Vision Designed for the Public Sector
Looking ahead, SOVRA is dedicated to advancing its platform to meet the evolving needs of the Canadian public sector. Committed to integrating advanced technology, SOVRA is enhancing its user interface and testing new features, including augmented business intelligence, expanded integration capabilities, and AI-driven bid matching. SOVRA's roadmap is focused on creating a robust, future-ready platform designed to streamline procurement processes, improve decision-making, and deliver even greater value to public sector organizations across Canada. You can trust SOVRA to help you navigate the complexities of procurement while ensuring compliance, security, transparency, and supplier diversity goals.
About SOVRA
SOVRA represents over 20 years of mdf commerce's expertise and innovation, integrating the strengths of industry-leading brands like BidNet Direct, Periscope, and Merx. Serving over 7,000 buyers and connecting them with more than 1,000,000 suppliers across North America, SOVRA delivers the most advanced procurement solutions available. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness, SOVRA empowers governments to optimize every tax dollar and deliver exceptional community services. Discover how SOVRA can transform your procurement processes by visiting http://www.sovra.com.
