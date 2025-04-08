SOVRA Launches New Features to Power Smarter, Faster Public Procurement

"We're applying AI where it delivers real value—streamlining critical workflows and introducing automation that saves time, reduces complexity, and empowers public teams to focus on what matters most." Post this

"At SOVRA, our product strategy is guided by a single, powerful question: how can we make public procurement simpler and more effective—for both procurement teams and the suppliers who support them?" said Mike Cook, Chief Product Officer at SOVRA. "This release is a direct response to that mission. We're applying AI where it delivers real value—streamlining critical workflows and introducing automation that saves time, reduces complexity, and empowers public teams to focus on what matters most."

Grounded in a Clear Vision for Government Procurement

SOVRA's product strategy is guided by five core principles:

Security, compliance, and trust

Accelerated innovation

Data-driven insights

Seamless supplier collaboration

Customer-centric excellence

With these values in mind, SOVRA is investing heavily in key 2025 priorities including a unified user experience, AI-powered automation, business intelligence, and an API-first approach—all of which are reflected in this April release.

Featured Product Releases

AI-Powered Supplier Data: Better Discovery, Faster Action

With new AI capabilities, supplier registration is faster and more complete than ever. Suppliers can now auto-complete their profiles using intelligent prompts, while buyers and vendors benefit from AI-generated bid overviews that appear directly in search results.

What it means:

Faster registration and improved profile accuracy

Clearer opportunity context at-a-glance

Less time spent clicking—more time taking action

Unified User Experience and a Smarter Homepage

A new homepage experience gives Procurement solution users immediate visibility into pending tasks, approvals, bid solicitations, and news—all from a single dashboard view. The updated layout reflects intuitive groupings by procurement process, making it easier than ever to navigate the system and stay productive.

What it means:

One click access to key workflows

Streamlined navigation tailored to procurement professionals

Real-time insights to reduce bottlenecks

Retainer Management for Smarter Contract Oversight

For Source-to-Contact agencies using retainer agreements, SOVRA now offers a purpose-built interface to manage work orders, track vendor usage, and maintain fairness and compliance. Contract owners can rotate vendors for small-scope work, monitor budget thresholds, and run mini-competitions without starting from scratch.

What it means:

Faster access to pre-vetted vendors

Greater transparency and auditability

More efficient use of agency resources

These releases further advance SOVRA's mission to simplify, standardize, and strengthen public procurement for the more than 7,000 government agencies and 1 million suppliers it serves.

To learn more about these features or request a demo, visit http://www.sovra.com.

About SOVRA

SOVRA represents the culmination of over twenty years of mdf commerce's expertise and innovation, integrating the strengths of industry-leading brands like Bidnet Direct, Periscope, and Merx. Serving over 7,000 buyers and connecting them with more than one million suppliers across North America, SOVRA delivers the most advanced public procurement solutions available. Focusing on transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness, SOVRA empowers governments to optimize every tax dollar and deliver exceptional community services. Discover how SOVRA can transform your procurement processes by visiting http://www.sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, SOVRA, 800-835-4603, [email protected], https://www.sovra.com/

SOURCE SOVRA