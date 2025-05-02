SOVRA Partners with Pavilion to Accelerate Public Procurement Efficiency with New Search Integration

"Integrating with Pavilion is a strategic expansion of our platform, embedding cooperative purchasing intelligence directly into the end-to-end buying experience." Post this

With the Pavilion Search Integration, SOVRA users can now:

Search Pavilion's library of cooperative contracts directly within the project creation workflow

Identify suppliers on pre-vetted contracts, reducing duplication of effort and lowering costs for public entities and suppliers

Accelerate time-to-value while maintaining full compliance

"Integrating with Pavilion is a strategic expansion of our platform, embedding cooperative purchasing intelligence directly into the end-to-end buying experience," said Mike Cook, Chief Product Officer at SOVRA. "It strengthens our capabilities at the earliest stages of the purchasing process, enabling agencies to discover cost-effective cooperative contracts in real time and make faster, smarter, and more compliant purchasing decisions."

The Pavilion Search Integration represents a practical step forward in helping agencies harness the growing network of already vetted and available cooperative contracts. By making this information easily accessible at the earliest stages of project planning, SOVRA is helping procurement teams better align with their missions without compromising compliance.

Key benefits of the Pavilion Search Integration include:

Accelerated project initiation by identifying available, shareable cooperative contracts before launching a new solicitation

Reduction in redundant procurement efforts, freeing time and resources for strategic initiatives

Promotion of collaborative procurement practices, aligning with public sector goals for transparency, efficiency, and stewardship

Preservation of full compliance with applicable regulations and procurement standards

"Pavilion's vision is to empower public servants to deliver better, faster public services to improve the lives of all Americans. We're making it easier for agencies to share their work and lower the cost of doing business in the public sector. Partnering with SOVRA makes that vision real for thousands of procurement professionals every day," said Mariel Reed, CEO and founder at Pavilion.

The Pavilion Search Integration is now available to all SOVRA users and will continue to evolve based on the needs of public procurement teams.

About SOVRA

SOVRA represents the culmination of over twenty years of mdf commerce's expertise and innovation, integrating the strengths of industry-leading brands like Bidnet Direct, Periscope, and Merx. Serving over 7,000 buyers and connecting them with more than one million suppliers across North America, SOVRA delivers the most advanced public procurement solutions available. Focusing on transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness, SOVRA empowers governments to optimize every tax dollar and deliver exceptional community services. Discover how SOVRA can transform your procurement processes by visiting http://www.sovra.com.

‍About Pavilion

‍Pavilion is the public procurement technology platform that powers government agencies across the nation to deliver better, faster services from a wider and more diverse set of businesses. Public agencies can find vendors with piggybackable contracts for any purchasing need with one simple search at withpavilion.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, SOVRA, 800-835-4603, [email protected], https://www.sovra.com/

SOURCE SOVRA