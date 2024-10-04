SOVRA Powers Procurement Success Across Michigan with Enhanced Buyer-Supplier Collaboration

"Through SOVRA's platform, Michigan's participating agencies have increased transparency, streamlined procurement processes, and engaged with a broader spectrum of local and diverse suppliers." Post this

"Through SOVRA's platform, Michigan's participating agencies have increased transparency, streamlined procurement processes, and engaged with a broader spectrum of local and diverse suppliers," said Thierry Jaffry, Chief Growth Officer at SOVRA. "Our goal is to empower governments to better serve their communities by facilitating efficient procurement processes while supporting small, minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses."

Transforming the Buyer-Supplier Ecosystem Across Michigan

The Michigan Inter-Governmental Trade Network (MITN), powered by SOVRA (formerly known as Bidnet Direct), enables 360 participating agencies across Michigan to centralize procurement, providing 28,106 Michigan vendors exclusive access to RFPs, bids, and awards. This centralization increases local participation and offers more opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses. Over the past three months, agencies have reported an average of six responses per solicitation, demonstrating strong vendor engagement.

The Detroit metro region, which includes six counties (Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, and Wayne), five of which have embraced SOVRA's platform to drive local vendor participation. Currently, 6,616 vendors are active in the Detroit area, including 4,333 small and disadvantaged businesses.

Empowering Suppliers and Promoting DEI

Through a unique 360 Procurement approach, SOVRA connects public sector agencies with over 1,000,000 active suppliers and supports supplier engagement through streamlined onboarding, performance evaluations, and compliance tracking. Programs like the Detroit Business Opportunity Program and Detroit Equity Council align with SOVRA's commitment to DEI, offering local governments access to a diverse vendor pool.

Local suppliers praise SOVRA's impact: "I live on BidNet Direct by SOVRA daily. I couldn't do my job without it," and "The new site is so much better. Thank you for that." These testimonials highlight SOVRA's role in supporting businesses across Michigan.

Looking Ahead

As SOVRA continues to expand, it remains focused on driving innovation, growth, and collaboration in public procurement. By simplifying processes and connecting governments with vendors, SOVRA modernizes procurement while ensuring diverse businesses have ample opportunities to thrive.

For more information, visit http://www.sovra.com.

About SOVRA

SOVRA represents over 20 years of mdf commerce's expertise and innovation, integrating the strengths of industry-leading brands like BidNet Direct, Periscope, and Merx. Serving over 7,000 buyers and connecting them with more than 1,000,000 suppliers across North America, SOVRA delivers the most advanced procurement solutions available. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness, SOVRA empowers governments to optimize every tax dollar and deliver exceptional community services. Discover how SOVRA can transform your procurement processes by visiting http://www.sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, SOVRA, 801-765-9245, [email protected], https://www.sovra.com/

SOURCE SOVRA